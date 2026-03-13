Bryan Cook Dives Into Special Chance To Return Home On New Bengals Deal

CINCINNATI — Bryan Cook is back home with a big smile on his face.

The former Cincinnati Bearcats and Mount Healthy High School safety took a four-year stint away from the Queen City while starting his NFL career with the Chiefs. Now, he's back fresh off his best NFL season and drinking in the moment that comes with a three-year, $40.25 million contract from the Bengals in free agency.

Return Home

Bengals safety Bryan Cook speaks to the media during a press conference at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Thursday, March 12, 2026. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cook is ecstatic to represent his hometown and play inside Paycor Stadium consistently this fall.

"I would say the growth," Cook said about what he's most proud of on this journey that's brought him back home. "I've played in two (Super) Bowls. I've been there. I got hurt, season-ending injuries in both aspects, whether NFL and in college, I would say the journey, you know, the journey has helped me become who I am first, also back here, my hometown, to give a light and love and a whole different aspect as far as the energy we may bring to the city, and so I'm from here too, so I can understand, from a fan aspect, or just a brother or friend, the joy of having someone that you knew at one point in the city make it and had to come back to add to that, I feel like that's an awesome thing, but the journey as a whole was probably my most precious thing."

Cook is bringing strong stability to pair with Jordan Battle at the safety position. Geno Stone has been a missed tackle machine over the past two seasons, while Cook tackled about as well as any safety in the league, a little further south in K.C.

According to The Ringer, Cook missed only 11 tackles over the past two years, and in 2025, he ranked seventh among safeties with 400-plus snaps played in missed tackle rate.

He wants to pore through the Bengals' safety play from the past two seasons to find out why all those misses happened and change it as quickly as possible.

"I do have my tablet so I can go back and watch, but as I said, I'd be more interested in seeing how I can help them become better from that aspect," Cook said.

Help is on the way to the Bengals secondary.

Sign Up For Our DAILY Newsletter for More Free Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to You Directly

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, and Amazon. Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! We're a one-stop shop for all things Cincinnati Bengals!

Join the 63,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube. Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI. Join the 117,000+ Bengals Fans That Have Liked Our Facebook Page. Subscribe and follow the Locked On Bengals Podcast: the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast. Join the 49,000+ Bengals Fans That Follow Us on TikTok.