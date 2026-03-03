Caleb Downs NFL Combine Red Flags Stomped Out By Key NFL Figures

CINCINNATI — Take a deep breath and exhale about Caleb Downs, Bengals fan.

A report noting the Ohio State star safety may have a degenerative ACL and does have a torn meniscus was stomped out on The Pat McAfee Show this week. Cory Kinnan wrote for Daft On Draft that Downs had the red flags pop up during last week's NFL Combine medical testing, but front offices around the league told McAfee there is no concern surrounding Downs.

The safety is ranked first at his position and seventh on The Mock Draft Database's consensus big board.

"We go to a couple of NFL teams, and we try to get a little follow-up on what we have heard," McAfee said on his show. "Multiple NFL teams have told us there is nothing in the medical that would deter us from bringing Caleb Downs in, especially with how great a football player he is. It feels like this is a part of this entire process, and who knows what's real and what isn't, but we do know that, like this kind of made its run on the internet."

Ohio State Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs leaves the field with a rose in his mouth following the 42-17 win over the Tennessee Volunteers in the College Football Playoff first round game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Dec. 21, 2024. Ohio State will face Oregon in the Rose Bowl. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kinnan expanded more in his article.

"Ending on a bummer here, I was told by an NFC scout that Ohio State all-class safety Caleb Downs had a couple of issues flagged during his medical check," Kinnan wrote on Daft On Draft. "Nobody expected him to test this week anyway, so it flew a bit under the radar. However, I was told that Downs was flagged with a partially torn meniscus this week. That is not a serious concern, but also being flagged with a potentially degenerative ACL is. Now, this is not to signify any sort of significant drop for Downs, who likely will return and get a second opinion and a second check. Besides, plenty of NFL players have been flagged with degenerative knees before, but have gone on to have successful NFL careers."

It seems like the classic smoke and mirrors of draft season for Downs, who still figures to at least be a top 15 pick and is likely to go much higher than that.

He would fill a big need immediately for the Bengals, and they've clearly been comfortable letting young players walk after their rookie deals in the past.

Check out the full clip from McAfee below:

We reached out to multiple NFL teams about Caleb Downs this morning..



They told us that there is NOTHING in the medical that would deter them from brining him in #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/4TSopny8aU — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 3, 2026

Sign UP For Our DAILY Newsletter, accessing more free coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals, delivered to YOU directly.

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team. Prefer to listen? Check out Cincinnati Bengals Talk on Apple, Spotify, and Amazon Podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns, and so much more!

Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.

Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple

Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify

YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube

-----

Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Follow on TikTok