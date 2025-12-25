Cincinnati Bengals Injury Report: Team Updates Injuries On Christmas

CINCINNATI — The Bengals met as a team on the holiday and released a fresh injury report with a few days remaining before the penultimate game of the 2025 season against Arizona.

Cincinnati has a few starters battling minor injuries as the season winds down.

All of the projected statuses from Thursday are listed below after no changes from Wednesday:

Did Not Practice: Charlie Jones (ankle), Joseph Ossai (ankle), Cam Grandy (chest), B.J. Hill (ankle)

Limited: Noah Fant (ankle), Matt Lee (knee)

Full: PJ Jules (ankle)

DJ Turner II fought through an illness in Sunday's win over Miami, continuing a great season. One that ultimately didn't land him on the Pro Bowl roster for one reason or another.

"I thought DJ should have made the Pro Bowl," Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow said after Wednesday's practice. "But I told him the other day, usually the first year that you should make it, you're typically an alternate. If you stack that year, they give it to you the next year. It happened to me, and you kind of see that across the league."

Turner and the rest of the Bengals defense get another chance to prove themselves on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

