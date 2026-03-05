Cincinnati Bengals Select Defensive Stars At Separate Levels In Post NFL Combine Mock Draft

CINCINNATI — ESPN's Jordan Reid dropped his latest two-round mock draft on Tuesday, and to no one's surprise, Cincinnati went with defense in both spots.

Things started with LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane at Pick 10.

"Delane is my top-rated corner and would be the best defensive player available in this spot," Reid wrote. "Considering that the Bengals gave up the second-most yards per game and the third-most points per game last season, this pairing makes a lot of sense. Delane is a sticky cover corner who can play man-to-man with ease, but he is also equally savvy in zone coverage. With his easy movement, excellent hip mobility, and ball skills, he has the potential to be a true No. 1 corner in the NFL."

Delane is ranked 11th on The Mock Draft Database's consensus big board and first among cornerbacks.

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; LSU defensive back Mansoor Delane (DB06) speaks to media members during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

The trenches got a boost next. Reid sent Georgia defensive tackle Christen Miller at Pick 41.

"An explosive 3-technique is high on the Bengals' wish list, and Miller is a potential-laden interior defender who didn't get to show his true ability as an up-the-field penetrator in Georgia's scheme. He has the potential to start very early in his career," Reid wrote in his piece.

Miller is ranked 45th on that big board and fifth among defensive tackles.

The trenches are a featured part of this draft cycle for Bengals defensive coordinator Al Golden. He's ready to find some killers in the front seven.

"I think strength, explosion, get-off, how well you get off blocks, how well you can win one-on-ones if you are in a light box," Golden said last week about the defensive line traits he's looking for. "What I mean by light boxes, either you're playing middle field open, or you're allocating someone to double someone so that you're taking away a go-to guy on the back end. The more that your defensive line can do that, obviously, the more options that you have in coverage."

Check out the full mock draft here.

