Cincinnati Bengals Select Elite Defensive Prospect In Mel Kiper Jr.'s First 2026 Mock Draft

CINCINNATI — ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. released his first mock draft of the 2026 cycle on Wednesday and slotted Cincinnati with one of the three main talents they've been associated with throughout the early portion of this draft saga.

Ohio State safety Caleb Downs went to the Bengals at Pick 10.

"According to ESPN Research, Jamal Adams is the only safety to get picked in the top 10 in the common draft era," Kiper wrote. "Well, get ready for that to change. Downs reads plays so well and has the speed and wrap-up technique to wrangle and take down ball carriers. And don't sleep on his ball skills: Downs had two interceptions in each of his three college seasons. He's exactly the type of player the Bengals need on the back end. Cincinnati allowed the NFL's most yards per play in two of the past three campaigns, including 6.2 yards in 2025.

"This would be just the second time in the common draft era that three Ohio State players went in the top 10, per ESPN Research. (The other class was 2016.) And spoiler alert: Two more Buckeyes are in this mock draft. OSU could own Round 1."

Downs profiles as a slam-dunk pick for Cincinnati to start its draft. He is ranked fifth overall on the Mock Draft Database's Consensus Big Board, and the next closest safety is Toledo's Emmanuel McNeil-Warren at 43rd overall. Cincinnati also took Downs in ESPN writer Jordan Reid's first mock draft earlier this month.

The MDD has Downs to the Bengals happening in five mock drafts over the past week, the third-most behind Clemson DT Peter Woods (seven) and Texas Tech DE David Bailey (nine).

Check out Kiper's full mock draft here.

