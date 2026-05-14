Bengals To Play Ravens in Primetime on a Holiday Again, But This Time it's at Paycor Stadium

The Cincinnati Bengals will play the Baltimore Ravens in primetime for the fifth consecutive year, on Thursday Night Football for the fourth straight year and on a holiday for the second season in a row.

But unlike all of those other games, the 2026 tilt will be at Paycor Stadium.

The Bengals will play host to the Ravens on New Year’s Eve in the penultimate game on the 2026 Amazon Prime slate.

Sources: The #Bengals will host the #Ravens on Thursday Night Football in Week 17 on New Year’s Eve.



For four straight years, the Bengals have played the Ravens in Baltimore in primetime. This year, the flip is happening. 🐅😈 pic.twitter.com/C96oVIqU2L — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) May 14, 2026

The game will mark the ninth anniversary of the Andy Dalton to Tyler Boyd game, when that duo hooked up for a game-winning 49-yard touchdown pass with 44 seconds remaining when New Year’s Eve fell on the final day of the 2016 regular season.

The touchdown pass knocked the Ravens out of the playoffs and made Dalton a folk hero in Buffalo, as the Cincinnati win ended the Bills’ 17-season player drought.

The Bengals were vocally critical of the NFL schedule makers last year when the NFL not only scheduled them to play a third consecutive Thursday night game in Baltimore.

And head coach Zac Taylor offered a wry reference to it in his news conference Tuesday afternoon, when he was asked if he would be surprised if the league made them play at Baltimore in primetime again.

“I would be surprised, but (I’m) prepared for it if that’s what they choose to do to us for the fifth straight year,” he said.

The Ravens haven’t played a primetime game in Cincinnati since 2018, a 20-0 Baltimore victory on Thursday Night Football in Week 2.

Under previous head coach John Harbaugh, the Ravens were 22-8 in home primetime games. That .733 winning percentage ranked second only to the Patriots (26-9, .743) in that span.

Under Taylor, the Bengals have played almost twice as many of their primetime games on the road (13) as they have at home (seven).

And they’ve played four times as many AFC North primetime games on the road (eight) as they have at home (two).

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But the game marked Joe Burrow’s return from toe surgery, and Cincinnati ended its three-game losing streak at M&T Bank Stadium with a 32-14 triumph.