Ja'Marr Chase Directs Bengals Collapse Questions To Zac Taylor As Team Searches For Answers
CINCINNATI — Ja'Marr Chase had a blank face of disgust after the Bengals' 39-38 loss to the Jets, wasting another stellar outing by the Bengals' top healthy offensive player.
Chase had 12 catches for 91 yards in the loss, which saw Cincinnati lose its third of four games since the start of last year when scoring 38-plus points.
He directed all questions on why Cincinnati is blowing these offensive showcases to Zac Taylor. The Bengals lost on Sunday for the first time in his tenure after leading by 11-plus points at half (12-0 entering the game).
"I don't know, that's a Zac question, ask Zac," Chase told the media on Sunday about why these leads are evaporating.
Chase has set an NFL record with 42 targets his way over the past two games, and the Bengals offense has thrived with him (71 points in the last two games). Still, they can't go 1-1 in each two-game window down the stretch and make the playoffs.
"We still good, bro," Chase said about his team still having hope. "We just gotta find a way to not put ourselves in positions like this and be pissed off."
Taylor is looking for someone, anyone, to start stepping up on defense and putting an end to the missed tackles. The Bengals actually had just seven missed in this game, their first time in single digits since Week 3. Just about everything possible is going wrong for this unit.
"It's still a long season," Taylor said after the loss. "This is gonna be a difficult season for a lot of teams, and so you just got to be in the thick of it, give yourself an opportunity. This is one that we had right in our grasp, and that's the disappointing part about it. We were right there. We had this. And so anytime you've got a game like that that you can do, and we let it get away from us. It's frustrating."
Cincinnati takes on the Bears Sunday at 1 p.m. ET in Paycor Stadium.
