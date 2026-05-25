Joe Burrow Already Bonding With Dexter Lawrence After Bengals Blockbuster Trade

It's no secret that Joe Burrow was pleased with the Bengals' moves this offseason. He's praised the additions of Bryan Cook and Jonathan Allen. He's also made it clear how he feels about newly acquired defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence.

"We filled some holes that we had from years past, got better at a lot of positions. Signed the best free agent safety. Got the best D tackle in the league, in my opinion," Burrow said last week. "We have a lot of depth now on the defensive line. That's exciting. He's bigger and stronger than everybody. And getting to know him, it means a lot to him. He wants to go out and perform well and assert his will, so when you have a guy like that, it's going to be exciting to watch and be a part of."

Not only has Burrow praised Lawrence on multiple occasions, but he's hanging with the Bengals' new star defender off the field.

Lunch at Bandito

Burrow, Lawrence and Sam Hubbard grabbed lunch at Bandito in Columbia-Tusculum on Monday afternoon.

Lawrence is one of the best defensive tackles in the NFL and gives Cincinnati a foundational piece that they can build their defense around. Burrow knows first hand what it's like to go up against the star defensive tackle.

"I was fired up, obviously," Burrow said. "It's tough to find a guy at pick No. 10 that's gonna have more of an impact than Dexter will. So it's exciting that we went and made that happen."

Pressure's On Dexter

Newly signed Cincinnati Bengals defense tackle Dexter Lawrence speaks in a press conference for the first time since joining the team at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Monday, April 20, 2026. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bengals' entire offseason changed when Cincinnati sent the 10th pick to the Giants in exchange for Lawrence ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft. It's no secret that the Bengals needed help on defense. They made a win-now move with hopes of getting back into Super Bowl contention.

“Honestly, it's pressure, but I embrace pressure," Lawrence said last month. "I've been having pressure all my life since high school. I've always been the guy to… just that guy in the middle who wrecks the game. I want to continue that. I'm going to continue that, and for them to have that trust in me to give up the 10th pick like that, it means a lot and I carry that."

Lawrence has been with the Bengals throughout the offseason program, despite being traded on April 18.

Cincinnati needs him to be a dominant defender. He knows it, the organization knows it and Burrow knows it. It's good to see Burrow, Hubbard and Lawrence grabbing a bite to eat with OTA's (organized team activities) set to start on June 2.

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