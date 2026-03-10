3 Free Agent Linebackers Bengals Could Still Sign to Fix a Major Defensive Need

The Cincinnati Bengals came into free agency with holes all over their roster, namely on defense. With players like Trey Hendrickson and Joseph Ossai hitting the open market, the Bengals needed to do everything in their power to add talent. So far, they've done just that by signing two key players.

Cincinnati agreed to deals with former Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook and former Seattle Seahawks edge rusher Boye Mafe. Cook is a huge addition at safety. He's a hometown kid with incredible tackling ability. Mafe seems to be on the verge of a breakout season, which could come with the Bengals over the next few years.

More work needs to be done. The Bengals still need to add a linebacker. Here are three veterans they could still target:

Lavonte David

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David (54) recovers a fumble by the Carolina Panthers

The most intriguing options in free agency are always the young players with room to grow, but the Bengals could take a chance on a veteran like David.

David has started 215 games in 14 NFL seasons. That includes starting in 17 of 17 games in three of the past four years (15 in 2023). The veteran is a stout run defender, which is exactly what the Bengals need. He's also able to get to the quarterback when called upon on a linebacker blitz or a scramble drill. He has 42.5 career sacks.

Leo Chenal

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal (54) tackles Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0)

Chenal is the dream addition for the Bengals.

He is only 25 years old and had one of the best Pro Football Focus grades for linebackers (75.1) last season. He's a very secure tackler (only four missed tackles last season) and would be a perfect fit alongside Cook and Mafe.

Chenal is the kind of linebacker that the Bengals could sign for four years, and the team wouldn't need to sweat about an off-ball linebacker for the entirety of the contract.

Kaden Elliss

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss (55) against the Arizona Cardinals

Elliss is an intriguing option for the Bengals. He's under the radar, but has become a quality player that was a captain for the Falcons last season. He's a good pass rusher, can play around the line of scrimmage, but also has the versatility to play in space.

Elliss has 258 tackles and 8.5 sacks combined over the past two seasons. He's appeared in every regular season game in each of the past four years.

He's not as good of a tackler as Chenal and doesn't have as much upside, but he could help bring stability to the Bengals linebacker room.

Honorable Mention: Denver Broncos LB Dre Greenlaw

Greenlaw is another interesting option, but he comes with some risk after suffering an injury at the end of the 2023 season. He only appeared in eight games last season and 10 games combined over the past two years. His health is a major question, but there is a scenario where signing him makes sense, but that could mean waiting until after the 2026 NFL Draft.

