Bengals Draft Target Caleb Downs Drawing Rave Reviews From NFL Scouts

Many Bengals fans are hoping that the team takes Ohio State star safety Caleb Downs with the 10th pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Downs is ranked as the 8th overall player in the draft according to consensus rankings. He is by far the best safety prospect, with the next highest safety ranking 34th.

When it comes to Downs, it is not just what he can do as a safety in the secondary, it is his elite instincts, versatility to be as physical as anybody as a downhill run stopper, and his elite tackling ability.

Downs is everything you want in a defensive player in the modern NFL, drawing many comparisons to Eric Berry and Budda Baker.

What Scouts are Saying

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs speaks during the Cotton Bowl Media Day at AT&T Stadium in Dallas prior to the College Football Playoff matchup against the Miami Hurricanes on Dec. 29, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Scouts appear to be echoing these thoughts. Multiple scouts have told Dane Brugler that Downs is the best safety prospect they've every seen.

Fun question I've been asking to scouts: "Caleb Downs is the best safety prospect you've personally scouted since....?"



A few have answered "Ever" https://t.co/6jOUZWe677 — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) February 12, 2026

It doesn't end with Brugler. Albert Breer shared huge praise for Downs.

"I feel comfortable saying Caleb Downs is the best football player in the 2026 draft class," Breer tweeted. "He won't be the first pick—you have to consider upside, positional value, all that, and there are guys with more of all that stuff. But no one in the class is a better football player."

Downs May Not Make It to Pick No. 10

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs (2) celebrates a defensive stop during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

No matter which way you look at it, the Bengals are in desperate need for anyone who offers even a small percentage of what Downs would give them. From the struggles of trying to replace Jessie Bates with the likes of Nick Scott and Geno Stone, to the lack of leadership on defense, Bengals fans have endured horrific safety play for years, and Downs should help fix that.

Other teams see what Bengals fans and scouts see.

While players like Fernando Mendoza, Rueben Bain Jr., Arvell Reese, and David Bailey are expected to go in the top 10 before Downs. I guarantee you that there are teams that will be looking at Downs as the best player available, and may opt to take him before the Bengals are on the clock.

The most dangerous teams that could swipe Downs are the Washington Commanders and Kansas City Chiefs.

The Commanders have a desperate need in the secondary, and if the top edge rushers are off the board, then Dan Quinn could look to draft Downs as his next commanding safety after he coached Earl Thomas and Kam Chancellor in Seattle as part of the legendary Legion of Boom.

The Chiefs meanwhile, are in a similar boat to the Commanders. If all the top defensive line options are off the board by pick 9, then they could choose Downs as the best player available and to fill the void left by safety Bryan Cook who is set to be a free agent this offseason. The Chiefs could also choose Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love if he is available as their run game was abysmal last season.

There will be plenty of competition for Downs in the draft, and he appears to be a great fit in Cincinnati, but they may not get the chance to take him.

