Bengals Pass on Reunion With Familiar Face, Reveals Possible NFL Draft Plans

CINCINNATI — Cam Taylor-Britt officially ended his Bengals tenure this week. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported the free agent cornerback is signing a one-year deal to join the Colts for the 2026 season.

He reunites with defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, who coordinated the Bengals' unit every season of Taylor-Britt's career until 2025.

"Former Bengals CB Cam Taylor-Britt is expected to sign with the Colts, per a source. He visited today and now is set for a reunion with DC Lou Anarumo," Pelissero posted on X. "It's a one-year deal for Cam Taylor-Britt and the Colts, who take a low-risk flier on a player who started 38 games over his first three NFL seasons and is still only 26 years old."

CTB spent his full rookie deal with Cincinnati after being selected by the Bengals in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

CB Need

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs (8) stiff-arms Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (29) on Sunday, October 12, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won the game, 27-18. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin | Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bengals have a trio of starting cornerbacks right now in Dax Hill, DJ Turner II, and Jalen Davis, but the last piece of that puzzle is on a one-year deal and hasn't exactly proven himself over a wide range of time.

Cincinnati could stand to continue adding depth at cornerback (especially nickel) in free agency, or make a splash starter signing there to send Davis down the depth chart. It's one of a few continued needs on defense after three signings a week in free agency.

The Bengals have plenty of chances to add cornerbacks in next month's draft as well at what's becoming a clear spot of need. Hill and Turner are both entering contract seasons.

Director of player personnel Duke Tobin discussed the position at the 2026 NFL Combine and what it takes to find a good free agent after the first signing wave.

"Without giving away the keys to the castle, sometimes when teams have heavy turnover in every area of their team, they're looking to make changes, and maybe the changes that they're making aren't great, but just change for change's sake is not something that I'm all about," Tobin said. "If I think the guy that we had is still the best guy of these seven available guys, I'm going to go with that still because I feel like he's a better player.

"Sometimes when you get heavy turnover around the league, you can find opportunities in guys that are maybe overlooked by their current staff. Normally, the team knows them the best, but there are opportunities when the team doesn't know them any better than you do. So that's maybe one aspect that we look at. Other aspects are guys that have been covered up, maybe with better players. Maybe that's the strength of the team that they're on, but it doesn't make them less of a player. It just gives them less of an opportunity to show that they're a player. So that can be an opportunity too, to find a guy that maybe other people are overlooking."

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