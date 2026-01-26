Cincinnati Bengals Among NFL’s Cap Space Leaders Heading Into Critical Offseason

CINCINNATI — The Bengals desperately need to add to their team this offseason. They have a plethora of weaknesses on defense and a few clear needs on offense.

From re-signing Dalton Risner to adding to a defense that needs help on all three levels, Cincinnati's front office has plenty of work to do.

The good news is they have the resources to add a significant amount of talent. The Bengals are projected to have the eighth most cap space in the NFL according to Spotrac with $55 million.

The Titans ($100 million), Raiders ($91 million), Jets ($87 million) Chargers ($85 million) and Seahawks ($77 million) round out the top five. The Commanders ($68 million and Rams ($58 million) are the other two teams with more space that the Bengals. The projections are based on the 2026 NFL salary cap being $304 million.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow made it clear that he expects the team to make significant moves in free agency.

"That’s of paramount importance," Burrow said earlier this month. You have to identify where you’re weak and figure out a way to be strong in that area. That’s the NFL year in and year out. Sometimes it works out, sometimes it doesn’t. You have to attack that period with intent to get better."

The Bengals certainly need help at defensive end and defensive tackle. Adding to their pass rush would go a long way toward rebuilding a defense that has been one of the worst in the NFL over the past three seasons.

"Successful defenses, in my opinion, they have to be able to pressure the passer," Bengals Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin said earlier this month. "You'd like to be able to pressure with four, I think we need pass rush. I think that relieves some of the strain on the coverage. So I'm a guy that believes in the front on both sides of the ball, that that is my focus."

That focus must start with adding to the defense in free agency.

Updated 2026 #NFL Cap Space estimates, led by the Titans, Raiders, & Jets, with the Chiefs, Saints, & Vikings bringing up the rear.



More: https://t.co/2g6I7M5Mm5 pic.twitter.com/KwqIHtrhKo — Spotrac (@spotrac) January 26, 2026

