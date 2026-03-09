CINCINNATI — The Bengals agreed to their second exterior signing of 2026 free agency on Monday with a three-year deal for former Seattle Seahawks edge rusher Boye Mafe.

Mike McCartney reported the deal on X, while NFL Network's Ian Rapoport noted it's for $60 million over three years. The deal makes Mafe tied as the 14th-highest-paid edge rusher by average annual value.

"Pumped for Boye Mafe agreeing to a three-year deal with the Bengals," McCartney posted on the site.

He's fresh off a 2025 campaign with 31 tackles, two sacks, and five pass breakups. Mafe was on the field for 630 snaps and earned a 70.3 Pro Football Focus grade. He's posted 70-plus grades in each of the past three seasons.

Signing Impact

Mafe should help Cincinnati weather the storm of losing Joseph Ossai to New York and potentially Trey Hendrickson sometime during free agency.

Mafe tallied 44-plus quarterback pressures in each of the past three seasons. The 27-year-old could be hitting the prime of his career across this deal as Cincinnati shows its aggression on Day One of free agency.

He will mix in with Shemar Stewart and Myles Murphy along the defensive edge, with more additions possible in the coming months.

“I’m still really excited about Shemar,” Bengals defensive coordinator Al Golden said about Stewart at the 2026 NFL Combine. “That was a difficult season to not have him for the offseason and most of the training camp, and then that was compounded, obviously, with the injury that set him back. I see a lot of really, really bright spots, and I've got to keep adhering to a process, continually get better, have consistency in his approach and his practice, and the results will come.”

Stewart and Golden will welcome the Minnesota product to Cincinnati very soon.

