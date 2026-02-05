For anyone hoping that Bengals legend Willie Anderson would finally get into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year, don't hold your breath. It sounds like Anderson's wait is going to continue.

The legendary right tackle dropped a hint on X on Thursday afternoon.

"If you're holding on to hope for good news tonight," Anderson posted with a famous gif of Jonah Hill shaking his head no.

If you’re holding on to hope for good news tonight . pic.twitter.com/uGYmgJQIsR — Willie Anderson (@BigWillie7179) February 5, 2026

Snubbed

2003.08.05 BENGALS SPORTS : The Cincinnati Bengals' Willie Anderson participates in the morning session of training camp in Georgetown, Kentucky Tuesday August 5, 2003. Jeff Swinger/Cincinnati Enquirer js No Title | Enquirer file / USA TODAY NETWORK

This is a massive disappointment, as Anderson is without a doubt one of the greatest offensive linemen in NFL history. He made 195 career starts, and allowed just 16 sacks over his 13 seasons.

Anderson was a finalist in last years Hall of Fame class, but missed out after he was one of the final seven nominees. That automatically made him a finalist for this year's class, but it looks like he's going to suffer the same fate again.

Anderson is a member of the Bengals Ring of Honor. He played for Cincinnati for 12 seasons and helped rebuild a team that was lost in the 1990s.

He helped the 2005 Bengals snap their 14-year playoff drought. They won their first AFC North title and finished the season 11-5. Anderson played two more seasons in Cincinnati, before being released on Aug. 30, 2008. He joined the Ravens and made a playoff run in Baltimore, before retiring after the 2008 season.

