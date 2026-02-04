Cincinnati Bengals’ Rival Named Perfect Landing Spot for Trey Hendrickson

CINCINNATI — One of the Bengals top rivals could be a good fit for Trey Hendrickson in free agency this March. Bleacher Report's Alex Kay sees the former All-Pro talent signing with the Baltimore Ravens.

Hendrickson just went through his first injury-riddled season after a career-best 17.5 sacks in 2024. The Bengals edge rusher amassed a total of 61 sacks in 72 games for the team since signing in 2021.

The two sides have gone through a headache-filled contract negotiation saga over the past two years that got resolved for a short time this past August through a one-year, $29 million agreement.

"The Ravens will be looking to make a splash in free agency to open the post-John Harbaugh era," Kay wrote. "With Jesse Minter now at the helm, Baltimore could steal Hendrickson away from an AFC North rival and deploy him as the centerpiece of a pass-rushing unit that must improve in 2026. Baltimore's 30 sacks this past season tied for the third-fewest in the league and marked a significant regression from the 54—the second-most in the NFL—the team amassed the prior year.

"Three players on the 2024 Ravens recorded 6.5 or more sacks, while Travis Jones led the team in 2025 with five total sacks. Considering Hendrickson had four sacks in seven games this past year and hasn't had fewer than eight sacks in any of his healthy seasons as a starter, he would be a massive upgrade on the edge in Charm City."

The market numbers could play a big role in how Cincinnati handles a player it could franchise tag for over $34 million this offseason and trade ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft. Pro Football Focus projects him to sign just a one-year, $21 million deal ($17 million guaranteed).

"That one was contentious," Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin said about the Hendrickson contract saga earlier this offseason."There are a lot of contentious deals. We’re not on an island by ourselves in that kind of stuff. That’s the way of the world. We have to place a value on a player. They’ll place their own value on themselves. We have to come to something that makes sense for both.

"When I negotiate with a player or agent, I’m not negotiating against that player or agent. I’m negotiating on behalf of the rest of our football team. On behalf of the city of Cincinnati, which wants the best football team it can have. I’m not saying you deserve less, and it’s isolated in a cocoon. I’m trying to preserve as much as I can to do other things that will benefit all of us."

All in all, it would be a hard pill to swallow if Cincinnati lets Hendrickson walk out the door for nothing in return.

Check out Kay's full projection article here.

Sign UP For Our DAILY Newsletter for MORE FREE Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to YOU Directly

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team. Prefer to listen? Check out Cincinnati Bengals Talk on Apple, Spotify, and Amazon Podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns, and so much more!

Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.

Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple

Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify

YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube

-----

Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Follow on TikTok