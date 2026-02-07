Multiple Teams Expected to Chase Bengals All-Pro Trey Hendrickson in Free Agency

CINCINNATI — Bengals star defensive end Trey Hendricklson isn't expected to return to Cincinnati next season according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

That shouldn't surprise many people. While the Bengals could use the franchise tag on Hendrickson, Fowler believes they'll go in another direction.

"The Bengals are always good for a few surprises, but a franchise tag for defensive end Trey Hendrickson would be a mild surprise to me," Fowler wrote. "The relationship has essentially run its course, and the tag will be well above $30 million. Perhaps they could swing a sign-and-trade, but losing him to free agency could equate to a third-round compensatory pick in return if Cincinnati plays it right. The top free agent rusher will have plenty of suitors. Several teams in need of a pass rusher should look into him, including the Cowboys, Buccaneers and Colts."

Instant Analysis

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) is sacked by Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) during the second half at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If several teams are going to be interested in Hendrickson, then there's no reason why the Bengals shouldn't use the franchise tag on their star defensive end. Someone will certainly be willing to give up an asset for him.

If you're the Cowboys, Buccaneers or Colts, wouldn't you be willing to give up one draft pick to secure Hendrickson without having to be the highest bidder in free agency? If there's a market for his services, then Cincinnati should be able to find a trade partner.

Franchise Tag Cost

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) celebrates as time winds down in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 1 game between the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025. The Bengals begin the season with a 17-16 win over the Browns. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hendrickson would make $30.2 million on the franchise tag, which is a bargain for the acquiring team. His cap hit would be $36.7 million after Cincinnati used a void year in 2025 when they gave him a $13 million raise.

The Bengals should tag Hendrickson with a trade already in place. If they tagged him and couldn't find a trade, they have the power to rescind the tag as long as it hasn't been signed.

The franchise tag window opens on February 18 and lasts until March 4 at 4 p.m. ET.

