Three Cincinnati Bengals Whose Jobs Could Be On the Line in OTAs

The Cincinnati Bengals’ offseason workout program looks a little different than the other teams in the division because the Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers all have new head coaches, enabling them to hold more workouts.

The Bengals have traditionally gone light in the spring, and that continues this year as they will not shift to OTA practices (Phase 3) until June 1.

The Ravens and Steelers started OTAs Monday, and the Browns get going today.

While many associate training camp as the starting line for position battles, the infusion of talent the Bengals have added – and the money spent – could result in some jobs being on the line in OTAs.

Here are 3 players whose jobs could be on the line in the upcoming practices:

Tanner Hudson, TE

Nov 16, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals tight end Tanner Hudson (87) runs with the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

While most of the newcomers challenging for spots on the roster arrived via free agency of the draft, Erick All Jr. is returning from a season-ending knee injury in 2024 that led to a second procedure and forced him to miss all of 2025.

All is a much better blocker than Hudson and, if healthy, should easily be able to match what Hudson has produced as a receiver the last two years – 19 catches for 168 yards and two touchdowns in 2025 and 19 catches for 154 yards and one touchdown in 2024.

Hudson is due a base salary of $1.3 million this season, with a $1.1 cap hit.

All has two years remaining on his rookie deal with base salaries of $1.1 million this year and $1.25 million in 2027.

Cutting Hudson would save the Bengals $1.1 this year. Cutting All would save $876,000.

Hudson turns 32 in November. All turns 26 on the day of the season opener against Tampa Bay.

OTAs will be a good – but not final – test to see where All is in his recovery. He quickly carved out a substantial role as a rookie (more than 50 percent of the snaps in four of his nine games and at least 40 percent in two others) with his all-around skills compared to Mike Gesicki and Hudson, who are primarily receivers, and Drew Sample, who mostly is utilized as a blocker.

The Bengals also drafted Jack Endries in the seventh round. He has the potential to be an all-around tight end as well, and how fast he integrates into the offense could have an impact on Hudson.

It’s also worth keeping an eye on undrafted college free agent Josh Kattus, from Kentucky. He’s the son of former Bengals tight end Eric Kattus and is a strong blocker.

McKinnley Jackson, DT

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson (93) celebrates after the New York Giants missed their first of two second half field goals, Sunday, October 13, 2024, in East Rutherford. | Kevin Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2024 third-round pick has struggled just to earn opportunities, let alone make plays, in his first two seasons, playing 21 percent of the snaps as a rookie and 11 percent last year.

With the Bengals adding Dexter Lawrence and Jonathan Allen to the defensive tackle group along with veterans B.J. Hill and T.J. Slaton Jr., the room is getting crowded.

Jackson also is behind Kris Jenkins Jr., who also could have his job on the line given the influx of talent that includes sixth-round draft Landon Robinson.

Jackson’s base salary this year is $1.3 million, and he’s due $1.6 million in 2027.

Cutting him would save the Bengals $1.1 million this year, which isn’t a lot but is notable given how close they are to the salary cap following the Lawrence trade.

The Bengals drafted Jackson as a run-stopper. His disappointing rookie season led to the team signing Slaton last year.

Slaton is due $5.7 million this year with a cap number of $9.2 million. The Bengals would have to eat $2.5 million in dead cap money if they cut him, but that still would free up $6.6 million.

Slaton played 52 percent of the snaps last year and posted career highs in sacks (three) and tackles (52).

So cutting him instead of Jackson would simply be a money-saving move. But Jackson will have a chance to make it more merit based with a strong offseason and training camp.

Daijahn Anthony, S

Cincinnati Bengals safety Daijahn Anthony (33) is cheered on by his teammates after downing a deep punt in the second quarter of the NFL Week 5 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. The Bengals led 17-14 at halftime. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bengals haven’t drafted a safety since selecting Anthony in the seventh round of the 2024 draft.

But the team signed Bryan Cook and Kyle Dugger in free agency to pair with Jordan Battle.

The team also signed three-year veteran Russ Yeast to a futures contract and added Isaiah Nwokobia as an undrafted college free agent.

And then there is 2024 undrafted free agent PJ Jules, who appeared in 14 games last year and was one of the team’s leaders in special teams snaps.

Anthony appeared in 13 games as a rookie but only five last year, and he hasn’t offered much on special teams.

With Tycen Anderson, the Bengals’ best special teams player, signing with the Broncos, an opportunity exists. But Jules is clearly ahead of Anthony on the special teams depth chart, which means he’s also ahead of him in terms of being a backup safety should an injury occur.

Anthony has played just 43 defensive snaps in his two seasons.

If he’s going to keep his job, the pathway will be special teams, and he has an uphill battle.

Nwokobia played 323 special teams snaps during his career, so it’s something he’s familiar with heading into on-field workouts.

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