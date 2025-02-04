All Bengals

Stat of the Jay: Which Players Have the Most Sacks Vs. Bengals, and Which Have Most Vs. Any Specific Team?

Jay Morrison

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Ryan Finley (5) is tackled by Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Cameron Heyward (97) as he runs a QB keeper in the second quarter of the NFL 15 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. The Bengals led 17-0 at halftime. Pittsburgh Steelers At Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Ryan Finley (5) is tackled by Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Cameron Heyward (97) as he runs a QB keeper in the second quarter of the NFL 15 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. The Bengals led 17-0 at halftime. Pittsburgh Steelers At Cincinnati Bengals / Sam Greene via Imagn Content Services, LLC
In this story:

CINCINNATI – It wasn’t Luka Doncic-Athony Davis levels of shockwaves, but Monday’s news that Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was requesting a trade created a buzz across the league.

Garrett’s 102.5 sacks are the second most in the league since 2017, the year the Browns selected him with the No. 1 overall pick.

Only Pittsburgh’s T.J. Watt has more with 108.

Nearly 13 percent of Garrett’s sacks have come against the Cincinnati Bengals. He has recorded 13 of his 102.5 in just 12 games against them.

Only Cameron Heyward (14.5) and Watt (14) have more.

But Heyward’s game in 27 games, while Watt has faced Cincinnati 15 times.

I was curious to see how many players have more sacks than games played against a specific opponent since the stat became official in 1982.

The answer is 31.

Which players have the biggest gaps between sacks and games played?

The usual suspects top the list (minimum 10 games played).

Hall of Famer Reggie White leads the way with a plus-7 differential – 24 sacks in 17 games against the Giants.

White also is third on the list with a plus-5 differential against the Cardinals – 21 sacks in 16 games.

Hall of Famer Kevin Greene is second at plus-5.5 with 28.5 sacks in 23 games against the Falcons.

The active leader is Maxx Crosby with a plus-3.5 against the Broncos, with 15.5 sacks in 12 games.

Here’s the full list of 31:

Reggie White vs. Giants: 24 sacks, 17 games

Kevin Greene vs. Panthers: 28.5 sacks, 23 games

Reggie White vs. Cardinals: 21 sacks, 16 games

Chandler Jones vs. Seahawks: 16.5 sacks, 12 games

Peter Boulware vs. Jaguars: 17 sacks, 13 games

Jared Allen vs. Lions: 18.5 sacks, 15 games

Maxx Crosby vs Broncos: 15.5 sacks, 12 games

Bryce Paup vs. Buccaneers: 14.5 sacks, 11 games

Lawrence Taylor vs. Eagles: 25 sacks, 22 games

Leslie O’Neal vs. Seahawks: 23 sacks, 20 games

T.J. Watt vs. Browns: 17 sacks, 14 games

Jared Allen vs. Bears: 15 sacks, 12 games

John Randle vs. Lions: 25 sacks, 23 games

Dexter Manley vs. Giants: 19 sacks, 17 games

J.J. Watt vs. Titans: 18 sacks, 16 games

Robert Quinn vs. Seahawks: 15 sacks, 13 games

Mark Gastineau vs. Colts: 12 sacks, 10 games

Kevin Carter vs. Panthers: 19.5 sacks, 18 games

Justin Houston vs. Broncos: 16.5 sacks,15 games

Anthony Smith vs. Seahawks: 12.5 sacks, 11 games

Elvis Dumervil vs. Browns: 11.5 sacks, 10 games

John Randle vs. Cardinals: 11.5 sacks, 10 games

Bruce Smith vs. Jets: 31 sacks, 30 games*

T.J. Watt vs. Ravens: 17 sacks, 16 games

Simeon Rice vs. Saints: 16 sacks, 15 games

Simeon Rice vs. Commanders: 14 sacks, 13 games

Myles Garrett vs. Bengals: 13 sacks 12 games

Bruce Smith vs. Titans: 12 sacks, 11 games

Andre Tippett vs. Colts: 19.5 sacks, 19 games

Leonard Floyd vs. Texans: 11.5 sacks, 11 games

DeForest Buckner vs. Texans: 11.5 sacks, 11 games

* Smith’s 31 sacks vs. the Jets are the most any player against a specific player.

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

-----

Join the 50,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.

Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Follow on TikTok

Published
Jay Morrison
JAY MORRISON

Jay Morrison covers the Cincinnati Bengals for Bengals On SI. He has been writing about the NFL for nearly three decades. Combining a passion for stats and storytelling, Jay takes readers beyond the field for a unique look at the game and the people who play it. Prior to joining Bengals on SI, Jay covered the Cincinnati Bengals beat for The Athletic, the Dayton Daily News and Pro Football Network.