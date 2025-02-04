Stat of the Jay: Which Players Have the Most Sacks Vs. Bengals, and Which Have Most Vs. Any Specific Team?
CINCINNATI – It wasn’t Luka Doncic-Athony Davis levels of shockwaves, but Monday’s news that Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was requesting a trade created a buzz across the league.
Garrett’s 102.5 sacks are the second most in the league since 2017, the year the Browns selected him with the No. 1 overall pick.
Only Pittsburgh’s T.J. Watt has more with 108.
Nearly 13 percent of Garrett’s sacks have come against the Cincinnati Bengals. He has recorded 13 of his 102.5 in just 12 games against them.
Only Cameron Heyward (14.5) and Watt (14) have more.
But Heyward’s game in 27 games, while Watt has faced Cincinnati 15 times.
I was curious to see how many players have more sacks than games played against a specific opponent since the stat became official in 1982.
The answer is 31.
Which players have the biggest gaps between sacks and games played?
The usual suspects top the list (minimum 10 games played).
Hall of Famer Reggie White leads the way with a plus-7 differential – 24 sacks in 17 games against the Giants.
White also is third on the list with a plus-5 differential against the Cardinals – 21 sacks in 16 games.
Hall of Famer Kevin Greene is second at plus-5.5 with 28.5 sacks in 23 games against the Falcons.
The active leader is Maxx Crosby with a plus-3.5 against the Broncos, with 15.5 sacks in 12 games.
Here’s the full list of 31:
Reggie White vs. Giants: 24 sacks, 17 games
Kevin Greene vs. Panthers: 28.5 sacks, 23 games
Reggie White vs. Cardinals: 21 sacks, 16 games
Chandler Jones vs. Seahawks: 16.5 sacks, 12 games
Peter Boulware vs. Jaguars: 17 sacks, 13 games
Jared Allen vs. Lions: 18.5 sacks, 15 games
Maxx Crosby vs Broncos: 15.5 sacks, 12 games
Bryce Paup vs. Buccaneers: 14.5 sacks, 11 games
Lawrence Taylor vs. Eagles: 25 sacks, 22 games
Leslie O’Neal vs. Seahawks: 23 sacks, 20 games
T.J. Watt vs. Browns: 17 sacks, 14 games
Jared Allen vs. Bears: 15 sacks, 12 games
John Randle vs. Lions: 25 sacks, 23 games
Dexter Manley vs. Giants: 19 sacks, 17 games
J.J. Watt vs. Titans: 18 sacks, 16 games
Robert Quinn vs. Seahawks: 15 sacks, 13 games
Mark Gastineau vs. Colts: 12 sacks, 10 games
Kevin Carter vs. Panthers: 19.5 sacks, 18 games
Justin Houston vs. Broncos: 16.5 sacks,15 games
Anthony Smith vs. Seahawks: 12.5 sacks, 11 games
Elvis Dumervil vs. Browns: 11.5 sacks, 10 games
John Randle vs. Cardinals: 11.5 sacks, 10 games
Bruce Smith vs. Jets: 31 sacks, 30 games*
T.J. Watt vs. Ravens: 17 sacks, 16 games
Simeon Rice vs. Saints: 16 sacks, 15 games
Simeon Rice vs. Commanders: 14 sacks, 13 games
Myles Garrett vs. Bengals: 13 sacks 12 games
Bruce Smith vs. Titans: 12 sacks, 11 games
Andre Tippett vs. Colts: 19.5 sacks, 19 games
Leonard Floyd vs. Texans: 11.5 sacks, 11 games
DeForest Buckner vs. Texans: 11.5 sacks, 11 games
* Smith’s 31 sacks vs. the Jets are the most any player against a specific player.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
-----
Join the 50,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI