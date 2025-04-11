Bill Belichick Admits Patriots Should Have Drafted Lamar Jackson in 2018
Bill Belichick's run as the head coach of the New England Patriots ended unceremoniously.
After "tension" arose with quarterback Tom Brady, the GOAT departed for Tampa Bay and before long, the hoodie's team found themselves 29-38 over the next four seasons. Belichick was fired in January of 2023 and after a year of Manningcast appearances and "COACH" podcasts, is off to Chapel Hill as the head coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels.
But how could things have been different? Apparently, in his upcoming book titled, "The Art of Winning", Belichick says that New England made a mistake by not drafting quarterback Lamar Jackson in 2018.
"Where the book falls short is chapter 10, 'Mistakes,'" writes the Boston Globe's Ben Volin, who received an advanced copy of the work. "Belichick does admit to a few—[including] not drafting Lamar Jackson in 2018..."
Like every other team picking in the first round, including Jackson's Ravens who also had the No. 25 pick that night, the Patriots passed on the two-time MVP. What makes this one sting especially for New England, however, is that they drafted running back Sony Michel with pick No. 31—just one spot before Baltimore traded up for Jackson to close out the first round.
Sure, Michel did play a large role in the Patriots' final Super Bowl run—tallying 1,267 total rushing yards and six postseason touchdowns—but having a backup plan for Brady in Jackson, rather than back-nine Cam Newton, could have changed Belichick's future in New England.
Instead? We have a mic'd up Chapel Hill Bill coaching young defensive backs on how not to hold receivers during spring practice.