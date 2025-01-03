Bill Belichick Relays Heartwarming Message to Randy Moss Amid Cancer Recovery
The incredible support for Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss has been unwavering since he revealed his cancer diagnosis last month. Video tributes, on-field acknowledgments, and social media shoutouts have been shared far and wide in solidarity with the former wide receiver.
The latest to relay a heartwarming message? North Carolina Tar Heels coach Bill Belichick, who spoke about Moss on his latest episode of the COACH podcast:
"Randy Moss is a tremendous person and human being," he said alongside Michael Lombardi and Matt Patricia. "He was a great player to coach, fun player to coach, and an extremely competitive and good football player."
Belichick, who coached Moss when he was with the Patriots from 2007 to '10, went on to share how unselfish of a person the 47-year-old is.
"He was so unselfish. He did so many things that he never got credit for—never wanted credit for," Belichick said. "Helping kids, spending money to give kids experiences at his own expense, putting them up at hotels, taking them to games, doing so many charitable things—and he was never about the credit. He just wanted to do it for the sake of doing it because he was such a good person. Randy, our thoughts and prayers are with you."
You can watch the full episode of COACH here:
Moss was traded from Oakland to New England ahead of the 2007 season and quickly developed an incredible rapport with quarterback Tom Brady. In his first season with the Patriots, Moss set the NFL record for most touchdown receptions in a season (23) and helped his team to an undefeated regular season. Over 52 games in Foxborough, he tallied 259 catches for 3,904 yards and 50 scores.
Amidst his battle with cancer, Moss also and his family launched a website—RandyMoss.com—with merchandise for purchase with proceeds going towards cancer research. Check it out here.