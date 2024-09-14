SI

Bills Mafia Floods Tua Tagovailoa's Foundation With Donations in Response to QB's Concussion

A classy move from the rival fan base.

Tom Dierberger

Tagovailoa exited the Dolphins' 31–10 loss to the Bills in the third quarter after suffering a concussion.
Buffalo Bills fans just get it.

In the days following Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's concussion that knocked him out of the Dolphins' 31–10 loss to the Bills on Thursday Night Football, Buffalo fans ventured to his foundation's website to offer some generous donations.

According to ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques, the Tua Foundation received nearly $18,000 in about 1,000 donations in the 24 hours after Tagovailoa exited Thursday's game. The foundation told ESPN that a large chunk of those donations came from the Buffalo area.

That's quite the classy move from a rival AFC East fan base.

It's far from the first time Bills fans have stepped up and donated to a charitable cause. They did the same for the Tua Foundation in 2022 after Tagovailoa suffered a concussion in a primetime game against the Cincinnati Bengals. They also donated to Bills kicker Tyler Bass's charity after he missed a potential game-tying field goal in the closing minutes of last year's playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Sometimes, it's bigger than football. And the Bills Mafia, one of the NFL's most rambunctious fanbases, is better at showing that than most.

