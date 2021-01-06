NewsGamedayBills Central+
Search
Bills, Josh Allen believe last year's playoff loss was valuable lesson

Bills, Josh Allen believe last year's playoff loss was valuable lesson

The Bills' QB says he learned not to press too hard after Bills blew 16-0 lead over Texans
Author:
Publish date:

JAMIE GERMANO/ROCHESTER DEMOCRAT AND CHRONICLE

Maybe the Bills wouldn't be where they are today if they didn't fail when it mattered most a year ago. That's when their 16-0 lead on the road over the Houston Texans in the wild-card round disintegrated into a 22-19 overtime loss.

Quarterback Josh Allen remembers it well. The reads and the throws that he missed, how close they were to attempting a game-winning field goal before rookie Cody Ford was flagged for a perfectly legal hit that was incorrectly ruled a peelback block. All of it.

"I think the main lesson was not to press," Allen said in his teleconference Tuesday. "I understand the situation we were in. Obviously if I can go back and change things, I would. But I'm glad that they went down the way they went down.

"I was able to learn a lot from it and hopefully I carry that playoff experience into Saturday's game. Indianapolis is a very well-coached team, they have a Hall-of-Fame quarterback [Philip Rivers] on their side, so we've got to do everything in our power to hold onto the ball, to score when we can score and to try to execute the game plan to the best of our ability."

You don't hear the Bills bringing up the egregious call [nor the even more egregious follow-up fine] because they've been conditioned not to dwell on things out of their control. It's the same dynamic that has helped them win every game since falling to Arizona on the Hail Murray play in November.

But they have no fear at looking back on their own shortcomings.

"It still lingers a little bit, knowing the situation of the game and things I could have done differently, reads I could have changed," Allen admitted. "But again, like I said, if I could change I obviously would. But I'm glad I can't. I'm glad [for] the lessons I learned throughout that game. ... You don't learn without failure."

Bills QB Josh Allen (17) calmly scans the field in traffic.
BillsCentral+

Bills, Josh Allen believe last year's playoff loss was valuable lesson

The Bills' Josh Norman (29) gestures as he returns an interception for a touchdown as outside linebacker Matt Milano (58) assists against the Miami Dolphins.
BillsCentral+

Five things to know about Bills heading to playoffs

USATSI_13720484
BillsCentral+

Bills secure No. 2 playoff seed with highest-scoring output of season

Buffalo Bills Offensive Linve
News

Buffalo Bills Season Preview

USATSI_10547202
News

Frazier Promoted To Assistant Head Coach Among Changes To Staff

USATSI_13410573
News

Beane Says Bills Have Looked At XFL For Free Agency Opportunities

USATSI_13800228
News

With WR Depth Shown At Combine, Will Bills Wait?

USATSI_10277421
News

Bills Countdown To The Combine

USATSI_13555676
News

Jim Kelly To Visit St. Bonaventure, Sign Autographs