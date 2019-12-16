BillsMaven
Bills Defense Shines In Win Over Pittsburgh, Buffalo Punches Ticket To Postseason

Shannon Shepherd

First Quarter - Toe To Toe To Start 

The spark Buffalo needed came midway through the quarter - Tre'Davious White picked off Devlin Hodges who was facing a third and 14. 

It was White's fifth interception of the season.

The Bills offense would stall on the ensuing drive and when the Buffalo defense took over White put a scare into the Bills Mafia.

While trying to tackle Johnny Holton, White went down immediately and grabbed his shoulder. He walked off the field on his own power and entered the medical tent on the Bills sideline.

Josh Allen and the Bills finally got the offense clicking on their third possession of the game. Opting to go for it, Allen connected with John Brown for 10 yards.

Second Quarter - Sloppy Football

The drive would continue into the second quarter, and the Bills would finally get on the board.

Devin Singletary rumbled his way for a 14 yard gain down to the Pittsburgh one yard line and Allen ran in his ninth rushing touchdown of the season to put the Bills up 7-0.

White would return for the Bills defense but, Pittsburgh's offense would also strike in the second quarter, on a six-play, 41 yard drive that ended in a field goal to tighten up the score to 7-3.

Before the end of the half, both teams would trade turnovers.

Allen threw his ninth interception of the season, when targeting Cole Beasley.

But, Buffalo would get the ball right back two snaps later when a Steelers fumble was recovered by Jordan Poyer. 

Buffalo held onto their 7-3 lead at the half.

Third Quarter - Pittsburgh Pulls Ahead

The Steelers would start the half with the ball and jump ahead right away.

Capping off a 69 yard drive, Hodges found the recently injured James Conor on a short pass who took it 11 yards for a Steelers touchdown and a 10-7 lead.

Two drives later, the Bills defense would continue to set the tone, White would pull in his second interception of the night and returned it 49 yards to the Pittsburgh 18 yard line.

Fourth Quarter - Kroft Is Klutch 

The Buffalo offense was held to just six plays before being stopped and Stephen Hauschka came in to tie the game at 10 with a 36 yard field goal. 

Pittsburgh would go three and out and the Buffalo offense would take over again.

This time, Allen drove the Bills 70 yards down the field and hit tight end Tyler Kroft with a 14 yard strike to put Buffalo up 17-10 with under eight minutes to play.

The score marked Kroft's first touchdown with the Bills and the eighth of his career.

The Bills and Steelers would trade punts before Pittsburgh would threaten inside the two minute warning. 

But, facing fourth and seven at the Buffalo 23 yard line, Hodges pass was intercepted in the endzone by Poyer.

The Bills offense would milk just 23 seconds off the clock off the turnover but, luckily their defense kept Pittsburgh at bay.

Buffalo would go on to win 17-10 and improve to 10-4 on the season and more importantly clinch a spot in the playoffs.

It is the first time the Bills have garnered 10 wins in a year since 1999. Next, Buffalo visits the AFC East leading Patriots on Saturday with a 4:30 kickoff.

