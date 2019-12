Once again, the Buffalo Bills and the NFL took part in the NFL's "My Cleats My Cause" campaign where player were able to wear customized cleats and then will have a chance to donate them.

Here is a look at some of the Bills players cleats from Sunday:

Quarterback Josh Allen: John R. Oishei Children's Hospital

Linebacker Lorenzo Alexander: ACES Foundation

Kicker Stephen Hauschka: SPCA Erie County

Cornerback Tre'Davious White:

Defensive End Trent Murphy: Venison Donation Coalition