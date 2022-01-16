Marquez Stevenson among Bills' inactives

The Bills still could use Micah Hyde instead of Isaiah McKenzie as their punt returner.

One mystery has been cleared up 90 minutes before kickoff: The Buffalo Bills won't be turning their return duties back to rookie Marquez Stevenson for tonight's first-round playoff game against the New England Patriots.

Another won't be solved until the (or unless) the Patriots line up in punt formation for the first time, because the Bills could well stick with safety Micah Hyde as their returner instead of wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie, who has lost grip of that job twice this season.

Also inactive for the Bills are RB Matt Breida, LB Joe Giles-Harris, DT Eli Ankou, OL Bobby Hart, TE Tommy Sweeney and DE Efe Obada. None are surprises and all are healthy as the Bills incredibly enter the game with no players having injury designations.

Scratched for the Patriots are: WR Kristian Wilkerson, LB Chase Winovich, NT Carl Davis, RB J.J. Taylor, TE Devin Asiasi, QB Jarrett Stidham and LT Isaiah Wynn.

What that means is that their injury updates are mostly all good, with DT Christian Barmore, S Kyle Dugger and LB Jamie Collins all able to play after being listed as questionable on their final injury report.

