Skip to main content

Buffalo Bills inactives: Marquez Stevenson and Matt Breida Among the Scratches

The Bills still could use Micah Hyde instead of Isaiah McKenzie as their punt returner.

One mystery has been cleared up 90 minutes before kickoff: The Buffalo Bills won't be turning their return duties back to rookie Marquez Stevenson for tonight's first-round playoff game against the New England Patriots.

Another won't be solved until the (or unless) the Patriots line up in punt formation for the first time, because the Bills could well stick with safety Micah Hyde as their returner instead of wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie, who has lost grip of that job twice this season.

Also inactive for the Bills are RB Matt Breida, LB Joe Giles-Harris, DT Eli Ankou, OL Bobby Hart, TE Tommy Sweeney and DE Efe Obada. None are surprises and all are healthy as the Bills incredibly enter the game with no players having injury designations.

Scratched for the Patriots are: WR Kristian Wilkerson, LB Chase Winovich, NT Carl Davis, RB J.J. Taylor, TE Devin Asiasi, QB Jarrett Stidham and LT Isaiah Wynn.

Read More

What that means is that their injury updates are mostly all good, with DT Christian Barmore, S Kyle Dugger and LB Jamie Collins all able to play after being listed as questionable on their final injury report.

Nick Fierro is the publisher of Bills Central. Check out the latest Bills news at www.si.com/nfl/bills and follow Fierro on Twitter at @NickFierro. Email to Nicky300@aol.com.

McKenzie-Dolphins
Game Day

Marquez Stevenson among Bills' inactives

7 minutes ago
Haack-Cropped
Game Day

Why Buffalo Bills are extra concerned about special teams

4 hours ago
Bills practice scenes
News

Patriots at Bills playoff preview

Jan 14, 2022
Poyer-Cropped-2
News

Bills safety Jordan Poyer makes All-Pro team

Jan 14, 2022
Knox action-2
News

Buffalo Bills preparing properly for icy playoff conditions

Jan 13, 2022
Allen scramble OB
News

Why Patriots coach Bill Belichick fears Bills QB Josh Allen

Jan 13, 2022
Allen-Knox
News

Top 3 storylines for third and final Patriots-Bills clash of season

Jan 12, 2022
Leslie Frazier on repeating in AFC East
News

Some names for Buffalo Bills to consider if coordinators leave

Jan 12, 2022