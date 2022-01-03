Bills know Josh Allen will need to be better in the playoffs

They were able to overcome a minus-3 turnover differential Sunday. They won't in the playoffs.

The Buffalo Bills proved again on Sunday that they can win when quarterback Josh Allen doesn't play like some kind of comic-book superhero.

They also proved they're better off when he doesn't even attempt it.

After tossing 20 passes, two of which were ill-advised, forced throws that were intercepted in the first half and going to intermission with 15-14 deficit against the Atlanta Falcons, Allen put the ball in running back Devin Singletary's hands more than his in the second half and helped engineer a comeback that gave his team a 29-15 victory. Combined with the the Baltimore Ravens' loss to the Los Angeles Rams, the verdict sealed a playoff spot for the Bills, who can wrap up the AFC East next week with a win or a New England Patriots loss.

Singletary finished with career highs of 23 carries, 110 yards and two rushing TDs to highlight a running game that produced 233 yards on 44 attempts.

Meanwhile, Allen attempted just six passes in the second half, completing three.

Allen has few limitations, perhaps the fewest of any quarterback in the NFL these days when his power and speed in the running game is factored in. Yet if he doesn't play within them, they won't win one game in the postseason, much less the four that will be required to deliver Buffalo its first Lombardi Trophy.

The Bills were able to overcome his misfires against an overmatched Falcons team that was never playoff-caliber despite still being mathematically alive entering this weekend.

They probably can get away with similar questionable decisions by Allen next Sunday against the even more hapless New York Jets in the final game of the regular season.

But to win in the playoffs, where they may have to face the Patriots for a third time, Allen is going to have to make better decisions in the passing game than he did during a stretch in which he was intercepted on three straight drives spanning the second and third quarters.

Two of the passes were tipped. But none should have been thrown, especially the first one, which was picked by Duron Harmon in the end zone for a touchback to ignite an 80-yard touchdown drive.

When the Bills tried to respond just before the end of the half, A.J. Terrell intercepted him again to set up a last-second field goal that catapulted the Falcons into the lead before halftime.

On the third pick, which came on the third play of the second half, Allen can be forgiven. He spotted Cole Beasley open, but the ball was deflected by Mykal Walker.

Nevertheless, the Bills won't beat any playoff team with those kinds of mistakes.

Won't matter how well they do on the ground with Singletary or anyone else.

Or how well their defense may play.

"Obviously we don't want to turn the ball over," Allen said. "I think that's a big, big thing that we have to clean up, and that's on my shoulders and I've got to be better with that guy."

The Bills need just turn on the game tape from the Patriots game the week before to remind him how it's done and what he and the team are capable of when he doesn't force things that aren't there and plays just a little more conservatively.

"Can't have those mistakes," Allen reiterated. "We had points on the board. I can't take those points away from us. Coming out in the third quarter, again, tipped balls — those typically end up as interceptions, and it's part of the game. You know, those guys get paid on defense too. But again, I've got to be smarter, find completions early on and keep us rolling."

That Allen and the Bills responded positively after falling behind will have to be good enough for now.

"That was a was a good moment for our team just in terms of how we came out of that and what we were able to do with the game," coach Sean McDermott said, "you know how it wasn't going our way at times, through the turnovers in particular, and find another way to win. ... And he's going to have days like that. But I have full confidence in Josh Allen."

He has no choice. Allen's play will go the furthest toward determining whether the Bills make a deep playoff run or will be booking tee times in Florida in two weeks.

Nick Fierro is the publisher of Bills Central. Check out the latest Bills news at www.si.com/nfl/bills and follow Fierro on Twitter at @NickFierro. Email to Nicky300@aol.com.