Allen Knows Experience Of Playoff Loss Can Only Help Him Grow

A dejected Josh Allen spoke with the media once the Bills returned home from their AFC Wild Card Playoff loss in overtime to Houston.

The second-year quarterback shined in the first half of the game, leading the Bills to a 13-0 lead over Houston at half time. He led the team in passing and rushing and also scored a touchdown receiving early on in his first ever playoff experience.

But, in the second half Allen and the Bills offense struggled. During a pivotal stretch at the beginning of the fourth quarter, he fumbled away the ball following a sack. The Texans would kick a field goal off the turnover and narrow the game, 16-11.

"Obviously, there's some things that we wish we had back and things that I wish I had back," Allen said with a monotone voice. But at the end of the day, we didn't get it done. Just little things about in the game just, finding completions and taking care of the football and that one turnover really cost us, allowed them to get three more points and that's what they ended up winning the game by. Just still stuff to learn from and it's going to be every week, every year you're going to find a way to learn something and get better and want to improve on yourself and that was no different than what happened yesterday."

Allen would finish the game with 264 yards passing and no interceptions. He would lead the Bills in rushing with 92 yards on the ground and his trick play touchdown reception went down as the only time the Bills made it into the endzone.

He pointed to the fact that he knows the core of the Bills offense is returning next season but, he won't be over the loss until the Bills play again and is "anxious" to get back out on the field.

One of the biggest question marks surrounding Buffalo is offensive coordinator Brian Daboll who interviewed with the Cleveland Browns for their head coaching vacancy.

"I love Daboll, he’s been one of my favorite coaches I’ve ever had in my football career," Allen said. "Whether he gets an opportunity to do that, personally I would hate to see it, but at the same time, for him to get an opportunity like that would be awesome — not just for him, but for his family too. And I understand this is a business, I’d be the first one to tell him to do it if he had that opportunity. But the relationship we have is special, I deeply care for him, his family and what he’s been able to do for me, how he’s taken me under his wing. So, time will tell in that aspect too, again, a guy that I love and that’ll never change, but personally I hope he’s back next year."

Allen said he plans to once again spend the offseason in California and will work out with other quarterbacks like Kyle Allen and Sam Darnold to stay fresh.

He finished the season improving in almost every statistical category from his rookie year, where he played in 14 games, including besting his 2018 performance of 2,074 yards passing with 3,089 this year.

Allen also finished the regular season with more rushing touchdowns than any other quarterback, scoring nine times.