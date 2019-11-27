Cole Beasley Ready For Return To Dallas

When the Bills step foot into AT & T Stadium on Thanksgiving Day, Cole Beasley will have no problem adjusting to the very large surroundings.

The Bills wide receiver spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Cowboys who signed him in 2012 as an undrafted free agent.

Beasley turned out to be a steal for Dallas - scoring 23 touchdowns and amassing over 3,270 yards. Throughout his career, he hasn't let his 5'8" frame hinder him one bit.

After the 2018 season, Beasley became a free agent and was signed by the Bills to a four-year deal worth $29 million.

Beasley had a slow start but has been a top target for quarterback Josh Allen lately, scoring in four of the last six games and is on pace for the most productive season of his career in the endzone.

Beasley says he left Dallas on good terms and has no ill will against his former squad.

"I haven't really thought about it," Beasley said after practice on Tuesday. "I have been really happy here and more focused on what we have been doing here so, there is no ill will or anything. I still think I made the right decision and it was the best move for me and I don't regret it one bit. Getting to know these guys has been awesome and playing with them. So, it has been cool. I am in a role that I would want to be in anywhere. It has been awesome, I have been getting to do what I want to do here."

As for seeing his former teammates? Beasley plans to keep it light.

"I may want to win it maybe a little more I guess, but it is not that different because I want to win them all," the wide receiver continued. "It will be fun going against a lot of the guys I have gone against in practice the last few years so, it will be cool to do that. I won't be talking any serious [stuff] to them, it will just be joking around."

Given his production, it will be no surprise if Beasley gets into the endzone on Thanksgiving Day, something he feels confident in doing for a while in Buffalo.

"I feel like maybe at that point and time in Dallas I thought 'I don't know how many years I have left in me...maybe one or two' But, now I am here and happy and having a great time so I will play here til the wheels fall off."

The Bills visit the Cowboys on Thursday with kickoff set for 4:30 p.m. on CBS.