Bills BREAKING: John ‘Smoke’ Brown Roster Move for Patriots

A Buffalo Bills' family reunion is coming to the 53-man roster for Sunday’s Week 18 showdown against the visiting Patriots.

Buffalo is moving receiver John Brown up from the practice squad and to the varsity.

Brown came back to the Bills after a nomadic two years between Las Vegas, Denver, Jacksonville, and Tampa Bay. He previously spent the 2019-20 seasons witth thhe team, earning 1,518 yards on 105 receptions, nine of which went for touchdowns.

Nicknamed "Smoke," Brown was the team's leading receiver during the 2019 season (72 receptions, 1,060 yards, six touchdowns), a year that saw the Bills earn its first 10-win season in over two decades. Ankle woes led to Brown appearing in only eight games during the 2020 campaign and he was released by the team in the ensuing offseason.

Count quarterback Josh Allen among those happy to see Brown back on Buffalo's actiive roster.

"It's good to see Smoke back, it's good to have him back," quarterback Josh Allen said of Brown’s initial return. "We love him in this locker room. We've missed him the last year. It's a veteran presence who knows our offense.

"He can still play too. I don't know really what the plan is, it's not up to me. But it's a guy I trust, I've got a lot of familiarity with, a guy that I can rely on so it's good to have him back."

Stefon Diggs is obviously No. 1 as Allen's top receiving option, but all the fellas have been looking forward to collaborating again, as they did en route to the AFC title game during the 2020-21 season.

"I think (Brown) going to be out there playing real, real soon and playing fast," Diggs said a few weeks ago. "I feel like it adds back to our depth. We had some guys get injured, so he has to give us a little bit more firepower for those guys and outside."

Brown's call-up comes in an emotional week in which the Bills are taking “Play for Damar Hamlin” inspiration as they work to elevate their AFC playoff status … and maybe the elevation of “Smoke” can help.

