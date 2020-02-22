WIVB Becomes Broadcast Home For Buffalo Bills

WIVB-TV has become the official broadcast partner of the Buffalo Bills, the station announced Friday.

The deal went into effect immediately after the announcement.

According to a story on the Buffalo CBS affiliate's website, the deal will "be a multi-year agreement.

News 4 will be the television home for Bills preseason games and also have exclusive rights to "The Sean McDermott Show." For years, WKBW would broadcast Buffalo's preseason contests and MSG was the home for the weekly coaches show.

"We are very excited to partner with the Buffalo Bills," the station's Vice President and General Manager Brien Kennedy said. "It will allow us to expand upon our coverage year-round in bringing our community even greater access to the team and stories they demand. Our promise is to provide the best coverage to the best fans in the NFL and this agreement helps us fulfill that promise."

WIVB is part of the Nexstar Media Group and has sister stations across the country. A handful of the stations in the state of New York and Pennsylvania will also receive the stations Bills content. Including: Rochester, Syracuse, Utica, Elmira, Albany, Binghamton, Watertown and Erie, Pa.

"The addition of WIVB completes our goal of reaching as many Bills fans as possible across the state and in parts of Pennsylvania," Mark Pressler, Pegula Sports and Entertainment Vice President of media and content told the station. "Thanks to our partnership with Nexstar, fans in more than 2.2 million homes can watch Bills preseason games and exclusive content."