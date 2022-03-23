Now that most of the Buffalo Bills' personnel moves in free agency have been made, it's time to turn our attention to what they will be doing in next month's NFL Draft.

The Bills as well as all of the league's other 31 teams would prefer to get themselves in position through free agency and trades to select the best available athlete with every pick.

But as we pointed out on Monday, despite an aggressive approach by general manager Brandon Beane to rebuild the defensive line, upgrade the offensive line and add needed talent at quarterback, running back and wide receiver, the Bills remain shorthanded at cornerback after losing starter Levi Wallace to free agency.

The Bills also don't know how long it will take Tre'Davious White to return to form after he suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament last November.

Fortunately, the strength of this year's draft crop aligns with their top need going in, which likely factored into Beane's offseason strategy of not prioritizing cornerback, knowing they'd be able to get an impact player or two at that spot without having to reach.

With that in mind, here is a look at the Bills' eight picks and what we see them doing with them after trading one of their seventh-round picks to the Cleveland Browns on Saturday for backup quarterback Case Keenum.

Round 1: (25 overall)

CB Kaiir Elam, Florida (6-2, 190)

Beane may be able to trade down to get Elam, who is thought to fit best with zone schemes, which the Bills prefer to employ. Elam helped himself at the NFL Scouting Combine by running a better 40-yard dash time (4.39) than expected.

His length and long arms make him an imposing defender in press coverage as well. So when there's, say, 13 seconds left in regulation and time for just two plays, you can put a player like Elam on someone like Tyreek Hill and keep him from getting a free release — so long as there's deep help, which there always is.

Round 2: 57 overall

LB Chad Muma, Wyoming (6-3, 240)

The last player the Bills drafted out of Wyoming turned out to be pretty good, so why not Muma? But seriously, the converted safety has tremendous skills that can help against the run as well as the pass.

We feel he would have a good chance to instantly fill the role A.J. Klein played before he was released as a salary cap casualty and perhaps take over for Tremaine Edmunds the following year, when his contract expires.

Muma not only would fill an instant need but likely would be a great value as the best available athlete at No. 57.

Round 3: 89 overall

RB James Cook, Georgia (5-11, 200)

The younger brother of Dalvin Cook is a back similar in style to veteran Duke Johnson, who just signed a one-year deal with the Bills as a free agent. But keep in mind that that the Bills kept four running backs as well as fullback Reggie Gilliam on their roster last year and have lost Matt Breida and Taiwan Jones to free agency.

In other words, there could be an opening for a qualified back on a roster that won't have many, barring a series of injuries.

There's a lot to like about Cook, who has good size, is an excellent receiver, showed versatility in college and didn't fumble at all last season.

Ideally, he would become what the Bills thought they'd be getting with J.D. McKissic before he changed his mind and they settled for Johnson for a year.

Round 4: 130 overall

S Verone McKinley III, Oregon (5-10, 200)

Is it too early to start thinking about eventual replacements for safeties Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer? We think not.

While McKinley may appear small for a safety even in today's downsized NFL defenses, he had tremendous production (six interceptions, 77 tackles) last season) in college, which means he can play. Period.

And perhaps more importantly, he's exceptionally smart.

Like we already mentioned, there won't be a lot of openings for the active roster, McKinley would be worth the gamble late in the fourth round to see if he has what it takes to be a starter down the road.

Round 5: 168 overall

P Matt Araiza, San Diego State (6-2, 200)

Many teams follow an unwritten rule that kickers and punters should never be drafted. The Bills obviously are not subscribers and were justified to draft Tyler Bass, now one of the finest kickers in the league, in the sixth round in 2020.

This year, even after getting incumbent Matt Haack to take a pay cut following a mediocre 2021 season, they should consider adding the punter who was by far the best amateur in the land last season.

The left-footed Araiza, who also is a placekicker, even tested well at the Scouting Combine, running a 4.68 40. As a former soccer player and track athlete, he can be a terror covering his punts as well.

Araiza is a freak, and if he's still on the board at 168 (which might not be realistic), the Bills should grab him without even blinking.

Round 6: 185 overall (from Carolina)

G Aaron Frost, Nevada (6-4, 310)

At this stage in the draft, position versatility could be huge, and that's what Frost offers as a tackle who projects as a guard at the next level.

Round 6: 203 overall

LB Jack Sanborn, Wisconsin (6-2, 240)

Special teams would be his path to the roster, then perhaps a role with the defense down the road.

Here is an excerpt from Bleacher Report's evaluation:

Jack Sanborn is a classic Wisconsin prospect: It's clear he knows how to play ball, but the athletic tools put his ceiling in question. A three-year starter, Sanborn played both "Mike" and "Will" for the Badgers, depending on the game plan. Sanborn was trusted with a number of different assignments against the run, though on passing downs, he was often deployed as a blitzer, potentially to hide his middling speed from coverage responsibilities.

Can he fit with the Bills?

Unknown.

But there is much uncertainty this late in the draft.

Round 7: 231 overall (from Atlanta)

DT Neil Farrell, LSU (6-4, 320)

To succeed at the next level, Farrell will need to change his body a bit and convert some fat to muscle, according to NFL.com's scouting report.

What he brings, though, is strength and power and ability to fend off double teams.

This is what the Bills were used to getting from Star Lotulelei until he deteriorated last season and was cut.

So get him in the weight room, get him eating right and see what happens.

Nick Fierro is the publisher of Bills Central. Check out the latest Bills news at www.si.com/nfl/bills and follow Fierro on Twitter at @NickFierro. Email to Nicky300@aol.com.