Thoughts Of AFC East Title Take Center Stage Against Patriots

As the Bills gear up for their highly anticipated week 16 match up with the Patriots, their defense will be called upon once again to keep them in a fight against the AFC East Champions the past 10 years.

Earlier this season, Buffalo held Tom Brady to his worst quarterback rating of the season at 21.2. Brady didn't throw a single touchdown on the afternoon and was also intercepted by Micah Hyde. New England would escape Orchard Park with a 16-10 win.

This week, for the first time in a very long time, the Bills and Patriots will meet in a game that could swing the AFC East title back to Buffalo for the first time since 1995.

If Buffalo does win this week, there will be scenarios that need to play out in the final week of the regular season. Mainly, the Dolphins would need to pull off a very large upset against the Patriots - but, those "what if's" will be hashed out after Saturday.

It is worth noting, and remembering, that Bills quarterback Josh Allen was knocked out of the game the first time these two met this season. He missed the entire fourth quarter and the Bills still only lost by one possession.

The Buffalo defense closed out the game by holding the Patriots to three straight punts.

"What was or what wasn't in week four is not how we are starting out the game," head coach Sean McDermott said. "You want to trend in the right direction throughout the season and I feel like we have grown. And, I think you have seen the contributions from our young players that have grown and improved throughout the season."

The lack luster offensive performance at New Era Field was an early sign of the troubles to come for Brady's offense, who suffered back to back losses in week 13 and 14. They rebounded last week against the 1-13 Bengals but, Brady recorded his worst passing performance on the season with just 128 yards.

"You can never count 12 out and the way he sees the game and runs the game," recent Pro Bowl selection Tre'Davious White said. "I feel like no matter what the stats are saying, he is still dangerous."

Brady was held off the AFC Pro Bowl roster that was announced earlier this week for the first time since 2008.

So, with all those variables at play, the Bills do have a legitimate chance of pulling off a win. Currently, they are only considered 6 1/2 point underdogs.

"They have been well established in this division for a long time and across the NFL for obvious reasons," McDermott said. "What is important for us is that we continue to take steps as an organization and as a football team."

A win would certainly be uncharted territory for Buffalo.

They have only won in New England twice in Brady's career and in neither game did Brady play the entirety of the contest.

"Tom is Tom," McDermott continued with a laugh. "This is a message to our team, is what I have learned, is when you think you figured it out and you get comfortable you get your butt kicked."

The Bills and Patriots kickoff at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday on NFL Network and locally on WKBW.