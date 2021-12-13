Bills QB Josh Allen day-to-day with left foot sprain

Josh Allen, who is dealing a foot sprain that includes a turf toe injury suffered in Sunday's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is going to be "day-to-day," according to coach Sean McDermott, who addressed Allen's status in Monday's Zoom press conference.

"We'll see how he responds to treatment," McDermott said.

The fourth-year quarterback has started every game for the Bills since the start of the 2019 season.

McDermott is not sure if Allen will be ready to practice when the Bills next hit the field on Wednesday to prepare for the Carolina Panthers.

"We're just going to take it one day at a time here ... and see where it goes," McDermott said. "I talked to the medical team, and he has a chance. We'll just wee where that goes. I just spoke with Josh as well, and he's in good spirits."

If Allen can't answer the bell against Carolina, McDermott claims he has full confidence in backup Mitchell Trubisky.

"He had a really good preseason," McDermott said. "He's continued to progress through the year. Very, very appreciative of his team-first approach for a guy that hasn't typically been in that role prior to coming here. That takes a lot of character. He has shown that every week, and I'm really proud of him for it.

"He'll be ready to go if and when his number is called."

McDermott feels the same way about a possible expanded role for second-year receiver Gabriel Davis, who could be seeing more action because Emmanuel Sanders will be "week-to-week" with a knee injury that will most likely keep him out of the next game.

"Really impressed with what Gabe did when he stepped in there," McDermott said. "He had some touches before, but obviously in that game his reps went way up. I thought he was very productive and very detailed in his approach and he was where he was supposed to be."

Finally, McDermott provided an update on starting left guard Jon Feliciano, who was activated off the the injured reserve list for Sunday's game but was limited to special teams as they try to bring him back slowly.

"I trust [offensive coordinator] Brian [Daboll] and [offensive line coach] Bobby Johnson to go with who they feel like is going to give them the best chance, depending on what they need," he said. "John is coming off the injury, I thought he had another good week of practice last week, so we'll see where it goes this week.

"But I have confidence in Jon as well as Ike [Boettger] and Daryl [Williams]."

