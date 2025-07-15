Bills’ Matt Milano just misses out on top 10 off-ball linebacker rankings
This offseason, the Buffalo Bills worked hard to lock up some of their key defensive players, coming to terms with Greg Rousseau, Christian Benford, and Terrel Bernard.
All these moves put them close to the salary cap ceiling, which led to concerns about Matt Milano’s future with the team. Milano is an extremely talented linebacker, but has suited up for just nine games the past two seasons.
Buffalo didn’t release Milano, but instead, he agreed to a restructured deal that lowered his salary. That could prove to be a win for both parties, especially since Milano is still viewed as one of the top linebackers in the NFL.
That was proven when he received an honorable mention in ESPN’s top 10 off-ball linebacker rankings, which was voted on by executives, coaches, and scouts. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler included a quote from an NFL coordinator who sang Milano’s praises, while admitting health is a concern.
"One of my favorites when healthy. He's so important to Buffalo. Great communicator, great in pass coverage. Just can't stay on the field." -- NFL coordinator via Fowler, ESPN
If Milano stays healthy, he could prove worthy of cracking the top 10. Unfortunately, that’s a big “if” heading into the 2025 season.
