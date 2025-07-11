Bills' $29 million wide receiver dubbed 'an uninspiring choice'
The Buffalo Bills overall had a solid offseason, and ESPN's Seth Walder agrees. There's one move, however, that can be seen as a red flag, and it's at a big position of need for Buffalo.
In March, the Bills signed free agent wide receiver Joshua Palmer from the Los Angeles Chargers to a three-year, $29 million contract. In a year in which the Bills used a lot of their money to keep talent around and bolster the defense, it's arguably the Bills' biggest offensive acquisition in the 2025 offseason.
Despite the significance of the signing, it can be seen as underwhelming.
In his article going over every NFL team's offseason on Thursday, Walder gave the Bills a B+, with only four other teams having a better grade than them, but he called the Palmer signing "an uninspiring choice".
Walder referenced Palmer's lack of production as his reasoning. He noted that Palmer never had more than 1.9 yards per route run in a season in his career despite playing with Justin Herbert, an upper-half NFL quarterback. However, it's not as if the Bills had much of a choice in whom to sign.
"The reality is that wide receiver is a weakness, but the Bills are also basically capped out -- they have almost no room in 2025 and are well over the 2026 cap -- so it was going to be tough to bring aboard a better veteran," wrote Walder.
Someone has to step up for Josh Allen in the passing game as a true No. 1 on the outside to complement slot receiver Khalil Shakir, who is a star in the making. Perhaps Palmer will buck his trend of underachieving in the past. A lot of eyes will be on him no matter what, though.
