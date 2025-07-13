Bills' fan favorite participates in baby gender reveal posted to social media
Ten days after Buffalo Bills' tight end Dawson Knox's wife announced her pregnancy, the couple revealed the gender of their upcoming child.
Alexandra Knox announced in an Instagram post on Sunday that their child will be a girl. They celebrated their special day with an anxious crowd awaiting the announcement.
The two hugged each other and kissed as pink smoke wafted in the air and the seventh-year tight end lifted his wife a bit.
MORE: Buffalo Bills reportedly set to reveal alternate helmet in July
Alexandra and Dawson Knox, who married each other in late June 2024, are expecting their baby girl in December, and with the Bills set to play three home games in the last six weeks of the 2025 season, there could be a very warm welcome for the newborn.
Dawson Knox, who made the Pro Bowl in 2022, got engaged to Alexandra in November 2023, and their life together has produced a lot of good early returns.
As the Bills seek their first Super Bowl, Dawson Knox's plate will be full of tasks come winter as the regular season nears its end.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —