Buffalo Bills' offensive playmaker surprisingly makes NFL Top 100 list
Buffalo Bills' running back James Cook had 1,000 yards rushing for the first time in his career in 2023, but didn't make it into the NFL's Top 100 at season's end. However, that story is different following the 2024 season.
Cook was shockingly recognized as the 89th-best player in the league by his peers on Monday after a similar season, excluding his career-high 16 rushing touchdowns in 2024. He made the list for the first time in his career.
The two-time Pro Bowl running back had 113 fewer rushing yards and 187 fewer receiving yards on 42 fewer touches in 2024 compared to 2023, but was an ever-important cog of a Bills team that put any rumors of a "rebuilding" year to bed.
RELATED: Key James Cook contract update as Bills' training camp approaches
The Bills almost ran as much as they passed in 2024, with the fourth-highest rushing play rate in the league. Only the three teams above Buffalo in that department ran the ball more than they passed. If that doesn't speak volumes of Cook's importance to Buffalo, what will?
Now, Cook is seeking a new contract as he enters the final year of his four-year rookie contract, and the pressure is on both sides to get a deal done if they desire.
Regardless of the outcome of Cook's contract situation, he's receiving recognition from those with whom he competes in the NFL, and that'll entice others to lobby for his future success.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —