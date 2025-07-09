Bills Central

Bills' first-round rookie saddled with high expectations in Sean McDermott's defense

What is CB Maxwell Hairston predicted to do by Matt Holder?

Owen Klein

Kentucky Wildcats cornerback Maxwell Hairston poses with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected by the Baltimore Ravens as the 30th pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field.
Kentucky Wildcats cornerback Maxwell Hairston poses with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected by the Baltimore Ravens as the 30th pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. / Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The 2025 Buffalo Bills remade their defense with many offseason additions, but few, if any, will be asked to contribute right out of the gate as much as first-round rookie cornerback Maxwell Hairston.

The Bills' corner room welcomed back Tre'Davious White and Dane Jackson after they were away from the team for the first time in their careers and signed up-and-coming youngster Christian Benford to a big extension, but it still needed a wave of talent.

Brandon Beane and Co. selected three cornerbacks in April's draft, beginning with Hairston, the Kentucky product, at No. 30 overall, and Bleacher Report's Matt Holder expects him to compete for a starting role immediately.

Maxwell Hairston
Jun 11, 2025; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Maxwell Hairston (31) works out during Minicamp at Highmark Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Hairston comes into Western New York with a "junkyard dog" mentality that is evident on film and backed by excellent numbers from the NFL Combine, including a 4.28 40-yard dash, and versatility that'll be welcomed in Sean McDermott and Bobby Babich's defense.

Of course, the future with him is a bit foggy due to some off-field issues, but the Bills' front office wouldn't have taken him if he weren't innocent. The people there are hoping it gets cleaned up and he can take the field sooner rather than later.

The Bills are set at slot cornerback with Taron Johnson, but who'll start opposite Benford? Will it be Hairston, White, or Jackson? Regardless, the hope for the Bills is that Hairston can be a big-time contributor right off the bat, and that'll be critical to overcoming the tall tasks they'll face in a top-heavy AFC.

Maxwell Hairston and Christian Benford
Jun 11, 2025; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Maxwell Hairston (31) and Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) during Minicamp at Highmark Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Owen Klein
OWEN KLEIN

Owen Klein has covered football, basketball and baseball for Penn State athletics as a broadcaster on local radio, including producing Penn State’s 2024 men’s basketball Big Ten Tournament games and calling Penn State football’s Whiteout vs. Washington in November 2024. He has internships with the Buffalo Bisons and CBS affiliate WIVB in Buffalo, NY, in the summer of 2025. He is a Penn State University broadcast journalism student at the Bellisario College of Communications majoring in broadcast journalism and is passionate about college and professional sports, the Pokémon Video Game Championships and the Buffalo Bills.

