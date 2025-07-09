Bills' first-round rookie saddled with high expectations in Sean McDermott's defense
The 2025 Buffalo Bills remade their defense with many offseason additions, but few, if any, will be asked to contribute right out of the gate as much as first-round rookie cornerback Maxwell Hairston.
The Bills' corner room welcomed back Tre'Davious White and Dane Jackson after they were away from the team for the first time in their careers and signed up-and-coming youngster Christian Benford to a big extension, but it still needed a wave of talent.
Brandon Beane and Co. selected three cornerbacks in April's draft, beginning with Hairston, the Kentucky product, at No. 30 overall, and Bleacher Report's Matt Holder expects him to compete for a starting role immediately.
Hairston comes into Western New York with a "junkyard dog" mentality that is evident on film and backed by excellent numbers from the NFL Combine, including a 4.28 40-yard dash, and versatility that'll be welcomed in Sean McDermott and Bobby Babich's defense.
Of course, the future with him is a bit foggy due to some off-field issues, but the Bills' front office wouldn't have taken him if he weren't innocent. The people there are hoping it gets cleaned up and he can take the field sooner rather than later.
The Bills are set at slot cornerback with Taron Johnson, but who'll start opposite Benford? Will it be Hairston, White, or Jackson? Regardless, the hope for the Bills is that Hairston can be a big-time contributor right off the bat, and that'll be critical to overcoming the tall tasks they'll face in a top-heavy AFC.
