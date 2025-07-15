ESPN analyst emphasizes 'ridiculously big' gap between Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen
The Buffalo Bills haven't defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in the postseason since Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes took over as the starting quarterbacks for these teams in 2018, and the gap between them can be seen as wider than ever.
ESPN's Get Up covered the top 10 quarterbacks in the NFL as ranked by executives, coaches and scouts on Monday. Mahomes and Allen are No. 1 and No. 2 in this ranking, and Dan Orlovsky was all over how big the gap between them is in his eyes.
"The gap has never been this ridiculously big when it comes to Patrick, Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen and Joe Burrow," Orlovsky said.
Orlovsky noted that statistically, Mahomes had a worse statistical season than the other three quarterbacks, but he deemed that obsolete. "There is the reality that Patrick not once, not twice, but three or four times has played his absolute best when it's been needed the most."
What Orlovsky said is most prevalent in the postseason between the meetings between Mahomes and Allen, with the three-time Super Bowl MVP throwing for 1,163 yards and a 9/0 TD/INT ratio in four playoff contests. Allen has not been a slouch in those games, though, throwing for 1,039 yards and a 9/1 TD/INT ratio while also rushing for 267 yards and two more scores.
However, a win has eluded Allen and the Bills in the playoffs against Mahomes and the Chiefs, and it'll be hard not to see them facing off again in January.
