Bills again join list of most controversial 'catch' rulings in NFL history

Mike Renfro. Calvin Johnson. Dez Bryant. Cole Bishop. And now, after an excruciating loss in Saturday's Divisional Round game in Denver, we can add another name to the list of players who caught a pass that was inexplicably ruled not a catch —

Brandin Cooks.

Even worse for Cooks and the Buffalo Bills, officials — and the league's instant replay rules system — turned his game-winning catch into an interception that set up the Broncos' game-winning drive. After 105 years of professional football, the NFL still can't decide what is a legal catch.

Mike Renfro

In the 1979 AFC Championship Game at Pittsburgh, the Houston Oilers' receiver clearly caught a pass and dragged both feet down in the corner of the end zone. After a long officials huddle — in the days before replay — the pass was ruled incomplete. The touchdown would have tied th score at 17-17 in the fourth quarter. The Steelers won the gam and went on to win Super Bowl XIV. The play serve as the impetus for the NFL to begin discussions about instant replay, which was adopted in 1986.

Same crap as last year. pic.twitter.com/WWD7zKdKgW — Chris Stayoch (@CStayoch) January 18, 2026

Calvin Johnson

In 2010 against the Chicago Bears, the Detroit Lions' receiver caught a pass in the end zone, came down with both feet in the end zone, then fell back on his backside while clearly controlling the ball. As he went to get up to celebrate the seemingly game-winning touchdown with under30 seconds remaining, the squirted from his hand. On that ominous day NFL fans were introduced to "throughout the process of the catch."

Dez Bryant

In a 2014 Divisional Round game, Dallas Cowboys' receiver Dez Bryant leaped high over a Packers' defender and made a clear catch on a fourth down with four minutes remaining. He came down on both feet, then took a step before diving and stretching the ball over the goal line. As the ball hit the turf, it temporarily was jarred free of his grasp. But instant replay overturned the play from 1st-and-goal into an incompletion, and a game-ending change of possession. In Dallas the play still lives on as "Dez Caught It!"

Cole Bishop

In the 2024 AFC Championship Game at Kansas City, the Bills' safety seemingly intercepted a Patrick Mahomes pass intended for Xavier Worthy. Though replays showed Bishop with control of the ball and Worthy only with hands touching the ball, officials ruled it a Chiefs' completion that led to a touchdown and a 21-10 halftime lead in an eventual 32-29 win. The Bills challenged the call, but the ruling of a catch was upheld.

Brandin Cooks

Perhaps the most egregious call of all. Certainly the most crucial, as it literally turned a Bills' game-winning field goal into the possession that led to the Broncos' winning drive. Multiple replays from various angles show the Bills' receiver coming down with Josh Allen's pass at Denver's 20-yard line with two feet on the ground and the ball in control in his stomach. He even appears to be on ground on his backside with the ball, before Broncos' cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian comes up with the ball after the players roll over on the turf together.

Bills' offensive lineman Dion Dawkins is mad. Head coach Sean McDermott calls the play "criminal." Allen is in tears after yet another heart-breaking playoff loss.

