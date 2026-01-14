Two Bills' edge rushers join Josh Allen, 11 others on first divisional round injury report
The Buffalo Bills submitted their first injury report of the week, and it's lengthy to say the least.
Starting quarterback Josh Allen is one of 14 players dealing with a physical issue heading into the January 17 road game against the No. 1 seed Denver Broncos.
While Allen is listed with finger, knee and foot injuries, the reigning NFL MVP dismissed the idea of being sore.
"I feel good. I feel good. Honestly, I feel better than I have the last few weeks on, it's a Tuesday for us, but on a Wednesday type mindset. I feel good," said Allen.
With the Bills divisional round game set for Saturday, the team was required to release its first injury report one day earlier than usual. Also of note, Buffalo held a walkthrough practice on Tuesday, meaning all player statuses are estimations.
Five non-participants
Two of the five non-participants were not available for the January 11 road win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Cornerback Maxwell Hairston and running back Ty Johnson began the new week on the sideline after missing the wild-card round. Both players suffered ankle injuries during the January 4 regular season finale. Johnson's appears to be less serious as he was questionable to play this past Sunday.
Safety Jordan Poyer and wide receiver Tyrell Shavers both went down against the Jaguars. Poyer reaggravated a hamstring issue and missed the second half. Shavers injured his knee in the second quarter. The wide receiver returned to finish the game only to learn that he tore his ACL.
Veteran kicker Matt Prater did not practice on Tuesday as he follows a customized plan aimed at managing the right quad injury that caused him to miss two games in December.
Seven limited participants
Joining Allen as limited participants, defensive ends Greg Rousseau and AJ Epenesa are new additions to the injury report.
Rousseau is dealing with a back issue while Epenesa has a neck problem. In a positive development, veteran defensive end Joey Bosa, who pulled his hamstring back on November 30, is no longer listed. Linebacker Matt Milano, however, has reappeared due to an ankle.
Linebacker Terrel Bernard was also a limited participant, which is an improvement for the team captain who has missed the last two games due to a calf.
Tight end Dalton Kincaid and defensive tackle Ed Oliver also posted a limited status on Tuesday. Kincaid is most likely a load management situation while Oliver is bidding to return from Injured Reserve this week.
Safety Damar Hamlin and wide receiver Curtis Samuel, both of whom have been designated to return from IR, practiced fully.
Bills' Injury Report (Divisional)
CB Maxwell Hairston (ankle) — DNP
RB Ty Johnson (ankle) — DNP
S Jordan Poyer (hamstring) — DNP
K Matt Prater (quad/calf) — DNP
WR Tyrell Shavers (knee) — DNP (to IR)
QB Josh Allen (foot/knee/finger) — Limited
LB Terrel Bernard (calf) — Limited
DE AJ Epenesa (neck) — Limited
TE Dalton Kincaid (knee) — Limited
LB Matt Milano (ankle) — Limited
DT Ed Oliver (bicep) — Limited (IR)
DE Greg Rousseau (back) — Limited
S Damar Hamlin (pectoral) — Full (IR)
WR Curtis Samuel (elbow) — Full (IR)
