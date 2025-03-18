Bills Central

Bills' All-Pro linebacker agrees to pay cut, creates salary cap relief

Buffalo reworked Matt Milano's contract to create cap space

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano (58) against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Linebacker Matt Milano has reportedly taken a pay cut as part of a reworked deal with the Buffalo Bills.

The new agreement includes a $3.6 million pay reduction, which can be earned back through incentives. Additionally, the Bills removed a year from his contract, making him a free agent in 2026.

According to Over the Cap, the revised contract creates just over $6 million in cap savings for Buffalo in 2025.

Milano has only appeared in nine regular season games over the last two seasons, after suffering an MCL tear in 2023 and bicep tear in 2024. Before his injuries, he was a first team All-Pro in 2022, logging 99 tackles, three interceptions, 1.5 sacks, and 11 passes defended. Going into his ninth year with the Bills, he will turn 31 before the start of the 2025 season.

Dec 1, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano (58) leaps for a pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half at Highmark Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

