Bills NFL Draft tracker: All the picks and what they mean

They start draft by taking Miami DE Gregory Rousseau in first round.

The 2021 NFL Draft has begun.

Here are the Buffalo Bills' picks and what they mean for a team already loaded with great talent and depth across the board.

Round 1 (30 overall)

Miami DE Gregory Rousseau

Gregory Rousseau was all smiles after being drafted by Bills on Thursday evening. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Height: 6-7.

Weight: 266 pounds.

Credentials: 15.5 sacks and 59 total tackles in 14 career games. Former wide receiver with good hands who can drop into coverage and use enormous wingspan to get hands on passes. Excellent explosion off line of scrimmage.

Concerns: Opted out of 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns. Limited to one game due to injury in 2018. Appeared at Pro Day around 20 pounds heavier than playing weight of 245 pounds and tested poorly in change-of-direction drills.

Where he fits: The Bills need more production from their perimeter pass rush, so the opportunity will be there for Rousseau to contribute right away in a rotation with Mario Addison, AJ Epenesa and Jerry Hughes.

Picks remaining

Round 2: No. 61 overall

Round 3: No. 93 overall

Round 5: No. 161 (From Las Vegas)

Round 5: No. 174 overall

Round 6: No. 213 overall

Round 7: No. 236 overall (from Carolina)

