NewsGamedayBills Central+SI.com
Search

Bills NFL Draft tracker: All the picks and what they mean

They start draft by taking Miami DE Gregory Rousseau in first round.
Author:
Publish date:

The 2021 NFL Draft has begun.

Here are the Buffalo Bills' picks and what they mean for a team already loaded with great talent and depth across the board.

Round 1 (30 overall)

Miami DE Gregory Rousseau

Gregory Rousseau (Miami) poses with a jersey after being selected by the Buffalo Bills as the number 30 overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft at First Energy Stadium.

Gregory Rousseau was all smiles after being drafted by Bills on Thursday evening.

Height: 6-7.

Weight: 266 pounds.

Credentials: 15.5 sacks and 59 total tackles in 14 career games. Former wide receiver with good hands who can drop into coverage and use enormous wingspan to get hands on passes. Excellent explosion off line of scrimmage.

Concerns: Opted out of 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns. Limited to one game due to injury in 2018. Appeared at Pro Day around 20 pounds heavier than playing weight of 245 pounds and tested poorly in change-of-direction drills.

Where he fits: The Bills need more production from their perimeter pass rush, so the opportunity will be there for Rousseau to contribute right away in a rotation with Mario Addison, AJ Epenesa and Jerry Hughes.

Picks remaining

Round 2: No. 61 overall

Round 3: No. 93 overall

Round 5: No. 161 (From Las Vegas)

Round 5: No. 174 overall

Round 6: No. 213 overall

Round 7: No. 236 overall (from Carolina)

Nick Fierro is the publisher of Bills Central. Check out the latest Bills news at www.si.com/nfl/bills and follow Fierro on Twitter at @NickFierro.

Miami edge rusher Gregory Rousseau appears on the Red Carpet at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame before the first round of the 2021 NFL football draft.
News

Bills NFL Draft tracker: All the picks and what they mean

Clemson Tigers running back Travis Etienne (9) with the ball in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium.
News

Bills NFL Draft guide: Who's hot, what to watch, how to watch and more

Chargers receiver Mike Williams makes this catch against Bills' Levi Wallace but can't stay inbounds on the play.
News

State of the Bills: Defensive backs strong and getting stronger

Buffalo Bills middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49) warms up prior to a playoff game against the Indianapolis Colts at Bills Stadium.
News

State of the Bills: Beyond Matt Milano, questions remain at linebacker

Bills A.J. Epenesa defends the edge against Miami.
News

State of the Bills: Defensive line could stand to be bolstered next weekend

Buffalo Bills quarterback Jake Fromm (10) warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Bills Stadium.
News

State of the Bills: Quarterback not an immediate need, but team must look to future

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) catches a touchdown pass against Indianapolis Colts cornerback T.J. Carrie (38) in the fourth quarter at Bills Stadium.
News

State of the Bills: Wide receiver group remains a strength for now

Buffalo Bills running back Zack Moss (20) gets past Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Darius Leonard (53) to pick up a first down in the fourth quarter at Bills Stadium.
News

State of the Bills: Running back group should grow during NFL Draft