With Free Agent Quarterbacks Dominating Headlines, Bills Remain Steady With Allen

Shannon Shepherd

Free agency has always dominated the NFL headlines in the offseason, and this year is no different.

Some of the biggest names in the league could be on the move and change the landscape of the NFL entirely at the quarterback position.

Tom Brady? Philip Rivers? Cam Newton? Andy Dalton? Could all potentially be with different organizations come the start of the 2020 season.

But, for the first time in a long time, the Bills quarterback situation is not a point of contention.

This season marked a first since 2012 with Ryan Fitzpatrick that Buffalo started just one quarterback. 

2013

EJ Manuel - 10 (starts)

Thad Lewis - 5

Jeff Tuel - 1 

2014 

Kyle Orton - 12

EJ Manuel - 4

2015 

Tyrod Taylor 14

EJ Manuel - 2

2016 

Tyrod Taylor - 16

EJ Manuel - 1

2017 

Tyrod Taylor 14

Nathan Peterman 2

2018

Josh Allen - 11

Nathan Peterman - 2

Derek Anderson - 2

Matt Barkley - 1

2019 

Josh Allen - 17

Allen finished his second season as the NFL's leader in rushing touchdowns for quarterbacks and threw for 3,353 yards passing. He also threw nine interceptions but, strung together a five game stretch in the middle of the season of mistake free football.

So, it appears with many teams on the hunt to win over landmark quarterbacks, Buffalo remains content on their development of Allen as their leader.

"Josh has made a tremendous amount of progress, let's start there." McDermott said last month at his season-ending press conference. "The work that this man has put in and the growth that he has shown. Is there work he still needs to put in? Yes, and he would be the first one to tell you that."

While the Bills won't be looking to nab a "big name" quarterback in the NFL Draft or free agency period, they will look to build up on those players who can help make Allen's job easier.

"I think the next step for Josh." McDermott added. "Is that awareness and maturity or however you want to phrase it it...is the understanding that ' I don't have to do it all myself. I am a tremendous generator and play maker but I have other players around me.' And, as we continue in all honesty to build this roster and to give him pieces that he trusts in addition to the ones he already has." 

