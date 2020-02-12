BillsCentral
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Bills Restructure Lotulelei's Contract, Open Up Cap Space

Shannon Shepherd

With many moving pieces, the Buffalo Bills know that defensive tackle Star Lotulelei will be on their roster for the 2020 season.

According to multiple reports, the Bills and Lotulelei agreed to alter the final three year's of his current five-year deal. The news was first reported by ESPN's Field Yates on Tuesday afternoon.

For the upcoming 2020 season, Lotulelei's base salary will drop by $1.75 million but will become fully guaranteed in 2021 with an additional $2.5 million in injury guarantees. He was originally supposed to receive $6.25 million this year.

Originally, Lotulelei signed a five-year contract with the Bills worth $50 million.

This ensures Lotulelei will be with the Bills next season, and creates even more cap space room for the team as they embark on the NFL free agency period. It has been reported that the Bills will already exceed $80 million in cap space this offseason.

 

Lotulelei joined the Bills in the 2018 season after spending five seasons with the Panthers. While there, Lotulelei played under Sean McDermott who served as defensive coordinator. 

In 2013, he was a first round pick, 14th overall, out of Utah.

This past season, Lotulelei played in all 17 games for the Bills. He recorded 21 total tackles and had two sacks in back-to-back weeks against Denver and Miami. He has 13.5 sacks for his career.

His shining moment with the Bills in 2019 was against Dallas when he picked off Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott during Buffalo's 26-15 win on Thanksgiving Day.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Former Bills QB Cardale Jones Shines For XFL

Buffalo Bills 2016 draft pick, quarterback Cardale Jones, debuted in the XFL leading the D.C. Defenders to a win on Saturday.

Shannon Shepherd

"There's Always Next Year..." Bills Odds For Super Bowl LV

The Buffalo Bills odds to win the Super Bowl next season put them right in the middle of the pack with the rest of the NFL.

Shannon Shepherd

by

Footballfan55

Bills Alert Season Tickets Holders To Rise In Price For 2020-21 Season

Buffalo Bills season ticket holders will pay a little bit more in the 2020 season to see their team play at New Era Field.

Shannon Shepherd

Reports: Veteran Tight End Greg Olsen To Visit With Bills

Tight end Greg Olsen will meet with the Buffalo Bills this week as he mulls over his NFL career after being released by the Panthers.

Shannon Shepherd

by

Footballfan55

McDermott A Finalist For Coach Of The Year Award Tonight

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott will be in the running for "Coach of the Year" at tonight's NFL Honors award ceremony.

Shannon Shepherd

by

Footballfan55

Goodell Comments On Bills Future At New Era Field

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell addressed the Bills aging facility during his Super Bowl press conference

Shannon Shepherd

Bills Players React To Death Of Kobe Bryant

NBA legend Kobe Bryant left a lasting impact on many players on the Buffalo Bills roster who shared their reaction to the tragic death on social media

Shannon Shepherd

by

Footballfan55

Roberts Makes Most Of Pro Bowl Chance With Touchdown Catch

Buffalo Bills kick returner Andre Roberts was added to the AFC Pro Bowl roster as a late addition and scored a touchdown.

Shannon Shepherd

Josh Allen Looks Like True Heir to Kelly's Throne in Buffalo Bills' Shocking Win

The most impressive thing of all was the kid's accuracy

JerrySullivan

by

Ghatton18

Buffalo Bills Have Become NFL's Source of Amusement after Blowout Loss to Bears

The bumbling, fumbling Bills have become so pathetic that it's laughable

Bucky Gleason

by

Tooputz