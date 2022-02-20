Assessing state of the Buffalo Bills' defensive tackles heading to offseason

They could be getting younger at this spot in 2022.

Youth will be served along the Buffalo Bills' defensive line in 2022.

We already talked about the defensive ends. Today, the focus is on the interior, where many of the defensive tackles could be on their way out as the Bills continue their transition to younger lines on both sides of the line of scrimmage.

Ed Oliver, in fact, is the only certainty, and even he isn't a lock beyond 2022. This is because the Bills must either extend him or decide to pick up the fifth-year option on the 2019 first-round draft pick's contract by May 2 or risk losing him to unrestricted free agency next spring.

General manager Brandon Beane hinted during his season-ending press conference, however, that the Bills likely will pick up that option.

But so many other questions remain for the short term as well as the long term. Oliver and Star Lotulelei, 32, are the only DTs on the roster whose contracts aren't up this year. And because Lotulelei carries a salary cap hit of $9.2 million this year, he's far from a lock to come back a season after being limited to eight of 17 regular-season games because of various injury, COVID and personal issues.

The problem is that cap savings would be minimal and the dead-cap hit would be substantial if they let him go. Even if they use a post-June 1 release designation on him, the dead money ($5.1 million) would exceed the cap savings ($4.1 million), according to Over the Cap.

Beane almost certainly would like to re-sign Harrison Phillips, who finished with career-highs of 51 tackles, six quarterback hits, one sack and 474 snaps played (55%) with the defense.

Vernon Butler almost certainly will not be offered a another contract.

Here's a capsule look at where they stand with this position group headed to the start of the new league year next month:

Expiring contracts

Vernon Butler, Harrison Phillips and Justin Zimmer are due to become unrestricted free agents. Zimmer played in just six games before being placed on the season-ending injured reserve list.

Realistic draft targets

Jordan Davis, Georgia (first round); DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M (second round); Cameron Thomas, San Diego State (second round); Phidarian Mathis, Alabama (third round).

Notes: Thomas is an intriguing prospect who can play all the spots up front and win battles as an edge rusher. At 6-6, 340, Davis is a beast but may need to get in better condition. He played fewer than half of Georgia's defensive snaps last season.

Sensible free-agent targets

Akiem Hicks, B.J. Hill, D.J. Jones, Jarran Reed.

Notes: Hill is just 26 and may be a bargain signing because he's never been a fulltime starter. ... Reed had 10.5 sacks with Seattle in 2018 and is just 29.

Bills 2022 NFL Draft picks

Round Selection

1 25

2 57

3 89

4 126

5 166

6 184

6 203

7 228

7 243

