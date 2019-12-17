NBC Releases Ratings From Bills vs. Steelers Sunday Night Showdown

The viewing numbers are in from NBC following the Bills Prime time game on Sunday Night Football and the Buffalo television market is at the top of the list.

Buffalo was the highest metered market with a 49.4 household rating and also claimed a 69 share.

So, almost half of every single television in Buffalo was tuned in to the Bills 17-10 win over the Steelers that clinched their spot in the playoffs.

Pittsburgh was right behind Buffalo with a 45.9 household rating.

NBC also reported Tuesday that their "Sunday Night Football" program is up 4% from last year. They are averaging 20.5 million viewers per game.

The network said 18.5 million people viewed the game and that it was the top ranked show in the Prime time television spot the past week.

The huge numbers come as no surprise.

When the Bills played the Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day over 32.5 million people watched the Buffalo win.

It was metered as the most viewed television program of 2019 since the Super Bowl. It even surpassed the viewers of the Academy Awards.

Next, the Bills will visit the New England Patriots in another evening spot.

Last month, the league announced that the week 16 game had been flexed to a Saturday slot at 4:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on NFL Network. Mike Tirico will get the call for play-by-play and Kurt Warner will be the game analyst while Peter Schrager handles sideline duties. Locally, the game can also be viewed on WKBW, Channel 7.