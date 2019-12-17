BillsMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
News

NBC Releases Ratings From Bills vs. Steelers Sunday Night Showdown

Shannon Shepherd

The viewing numbers are in from NBC following the Bills Prime time game on Sunday Night Football and the Buffalo television market is at the top of the list.

Buffalo was the highest metered market with a 49.4 household rating and also claimed a 69 share.

So, almost half of every single television in Buffalo was tuned in to the Bills 17-10 win over the Steelers that clinched their spot in the playoffs.

Pittsburgh was right behind Buffalo with a 45.9 household rating.

NBC also reported Tuesday that their "Sunday Night Football" program is up 4% from last year. They are averaging 20.5 million viewers per game.

The network said 18.5 million people viewed the game and that it was the top ranked show in the Prime time television spot the past week.

The huge numbers come as no surprise.

When the Bills played the Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day over 32.5 million people watched the Buffalo win.

It was metered as the most viewed television program of 2019 since the Super Bowl. It even surpassed the viewers of the Academy Awards.

Next, the Bills will visit the New England Patriots in another evening spot.

Last month, the league announced that the week 16 game had been flexed to a Saturday slot at 4:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on NFL Network. Mike Tirico will get the call for play-by-play and Kurt Warner will be the game analyst while Peter Schrager handles sideline duties. Locally, the game can also be viewed on WKBW, Channel 7.

 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bills Defense Shines In Win Over Pittsburgh, Buffalo Punches Ticket To Postseason

Shannon Shepherd

The Bills picked up their 10th win for the first time since 1999 with a 17-10 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Five Things To Watch As Bills Visit Steelers On Sunday Night Football

Shannon Shepherd

What to keep an eye on as the Buffalo Bills visit the Pittsburgh Steelers in a clash of potential AFC Wild Card teams.

WATCH: Bills Fans Greet Playoff Bound Team At Airport

Shannon Shepherd

Hundreds of fans waited in the cold for the Bills to arrive home following a win over Pittsburgh that secured a playoff berth

Gameday Ready: Bills At Steelers Game Info, Betting Lines And More

Shannon Shepherd

Everything you need to know as the Buffalo Bills get set to face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football

Bills Ready For Sunday Night Football Stage

Shannon Shepherd

The Buffalo Bills will face the Steelers in their second Nationally televised game this season

Bills Nominate Alexander For Walter Payton Man Of The Year

Shannon Shepherd

Bills linebacker Lorenzo Alexander has been nominated by the Buffalo Bills as the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year for the third consecutive year.

Edmunds Brothers Set To Make Modern NFL History In Bills vs. Steelers

Shannon Shepherd

Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds will face his brothers Trey and Terrell who play for the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football with bragging rights and playoff hopes at stake.

Allen Knows Offense Stalled In Loss To Ravens

Shannon Shepherd

Baltimore's defense held Bills second-year quarterback Josh Allen to worst passing and rushing performance of the season.

Week 15 Bills Playoff Outlook Update

Shannon Shepherd

The Buffalo Bills continue to hold onto the top seed in the AFC Wild Card race as the travel to Pittsburgh for Sunday Night Football.

Bills Come Up Short In 24-17 Loss To AFC's Best Ravens

Shannon Shepherd

Buffalo failed to tie the game in the final minute as they fall to 9-4 on the season