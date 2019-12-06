Bills
Maven
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Bills Thursday Injury Report

Shannon Shepherd

The Buffalo Bills released their Thursday practice report and it showed a couple of surprises.

Both starting guard Quinton Spain and running back T.J. Yeldon missed practice due to an illness.

Spain is the starting guard for Buffalo and has played close to 100% of snaps for the Bills this season.

Yeldon has just 45 yards rushing this season and hasn't been active in a game since the Bills played the Titans in week five.

Ty Nsekhe also sat out of Thursday's practice as he battles an ankle injury suffered against the Dolphins. Earlier this week, head coach Sean McDermott said Nsekhe is "progressing."

Running back Frank Gore and linebacker Lorenzo Alexander were given Non-Injury Related days off, often known as a veteran's day of rest.

The Bills host the Ravens on Sunday at 1 p.m. at New Era Field.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Five Things To Watch For As Bills Host Ravens

Shannon Shepherd
1 2

The Buffalo Bills look for their 10th win as they host the AFC's Best team in the Baltimore Ravens

For Bills, Prep On Jackson Began Early

Shannon Shepherd
3 3

The Buffalo Bills defense knows they face a challenge welcoming Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens to New Era Field this week.

Sean McDermott Shares Memories, Lessons Learned From Ron Rivera

Shannon Shepherd
0

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott shared his lessons, memories of coaching alongside Ron Rivera following the news of his firing as Panthers head coach

Bills at Steelers Flexed To Sunday Night Football

Shannon Shepherd
1 2

The Buffalo Bills game at the Pittsburgh Steelers has been flexed to NBC's Sunday Night Football primetime slot

Week 14 Bills Playoff Outlook

Shannon Shepherd
1 0

The Buffalo Bills are all but guaranteed to make the playoffs according to a simulator and their 9-3 record

Ty Nsekhe Continuing To Improve For Bills

Shannon Shepherd
0

Bills offensive lineman is battling an ankle injury suffered against the Dolphins.

Stress-Free Sunday? What Bills Fans Should Watch For In Week 13

Shannon Shepherd
2

Buffalo Bills fans can spend their Sunday of week 13 in the NFL season keeping an eye on upcoming opponents

Cole Beasley Ready For Return To Dallas

Shannon Shepherd
2 3

Former Cowboys wide receiver has been a star lately for Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills offense.

Bills Stun Cowboys On Thanksgiving Day With 26-15 Win

Shannon Shepherd
2

Entire offense plays a role while Buffalo's defense forces multiple turnovers in Dallas

Buffalo Bills Have Plenty To Be Thankful For Ahead Of Cowboys Match Up

Shannon Shepherd
1

The Buffalo Bills are heading into their Thanksgiving Day game in Dallas with many things to be thankful for