The Buffalo Bills released their Thursday practice report and it showed a couple of surprises.

Both starting guard Quinton Spain and running back T.J. Yeldon missed practice due to an illness.

Spain is the starting guard for Buffalo and has played close to 100% of snaps for the Bills this season.

Yeldon has just 45 yards rushing this season and hasn't been active in a game since the Bills played the Titans in week five.

Ty Nsekhe also sat out of Thursday's practice as he battles an ankle injury suffered against the Dolphins. Earlier this week, head coach Sean McDermott said Nsekhe is "progressing."

Running back Frank Gore and linebacker Lorenzo Alexander were given Non-Injury Related days off, often known as a veteran's day of rest.

The Bills host the Ravens on Sunday at 1 p.m. at New Era Field.