Report: Browns Request To Interview OC Brian Daboll

A report late Monday night says the Cleveland Browns have requested to interview Buffalo's offensive coordinator, Brian Daboll, for their head coaching vacancy.

Cleveland fired head coach Freddie Kitchens after just one season and a 6-10 finish on Sunday.

Daboll has been the Bills offensive coordinator for the past two seasons. During that time, Buffalo finished 30th offense and 24th in total offense in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

When asked about the report, Bills head coach Sean McDermott said "I won't get into that." He added that he and Daboll are focused on this weekend's Wild Card game against the Texans.

Josh Allen was also asked about the report and said he hadn't heard about it.

"I am extremely grateful for what he has done for me," the Bills quarterback said. "If that time comes then it comes."

Daboll joined McDermott's staff after a successful stint as the quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator at Alabama in 2017. Prior to that, he worked as an assistant for the Patriots, Chiefs, Dolphins and Jets.

He also served as the offensive coordinator for the Browns during the 2009 and 2010 seasons.

Daboll is a western New York native and attended St. Francis High School.