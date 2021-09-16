Encouraging injury report for Bills on Thursday

Emmanuel Sanders says he will practice fully on Friday; Fellow WR Gabriel Davis (ankle) went from DNP on Wednesday to limited on Thursday.

After being held out of Wednesday's practice with a "lower body injury," Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabriel Davis was back on the field Thursday as a partial participant, his right ankle wrapped but not limiting his movements much.

His absence, coupled with a lingering foot injury fellow wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders has been trying to work through and a shoulder injury that limited another receiver, Isaiah McKenzie, on Wednesday could have been cause for concern heading into Sunday's road game with the Miami Dolphins.

Davis scored the team's only touchdown last Sunday in a 23-16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Sanders caught four passes for 52 yards, and McKenzie averaged 35.8 yards on four kickoff returns, including a 75-yarders to open the game.

But Sanders, who was given Thursday off, told reporters he will be back as a full participant on Friday, and McKenzie able to practice with no restrictions in Thursday.

What it all means is that there's a good chance all will be available for the Dolphins game.

Here is the complete list for both teams:

BILLS

Did Not Practice

WR Emmanuel Sanders (ankle/veteran rest day)

Limited

DT Star Lotulelei (calf), WR Gabriel Davis (ankle) and S Micah Hyde (neck)

Full Practice

LB Matt Milano (ankle) and WR Isaiah McKenzie (shoulder)

DOLPHINS

Did Not Practice

WR William Fuller (personal/non-injury)

Limited

None.

Full Practice

S Clayton Fejedelem (shoulder), DT John Jenkins (knee), WR DeVante Parker (shoulder), LB Elandon Roberts (knee), TE Adam Shaheen (knee), LB Andrew Van Ginkel (back) and WR Preston Williams (foot).

Nick Fierro is the publisher of Bills Central. Check out the latest Bills news at www.si.com/nfl/bills and follow Fierro on Twitter at @NickFierro. Email to Nicky300@aol.com.